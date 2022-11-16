BENNINGTON — This is a true tale that began with a (likely alcohol fueled) student prank at Williams College in 1957 and ended — sort of — a couple of weeks ago in a historic cemetery in Bennington.
At this point, the story ends in mystery, but perhaps someone out there reading these words holds the answer.
Here’s where I came to the tale.
Tom Giffin, the head of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association, sent me an email last week. He had traveled to Bennington on Nov. 3 to help with a volunteer cleanup effort after vandals damaged more than 200 old gravestones in the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street. Giffin and I had talked at the time about the extensive damage.
Giffin had parked his car at the cemetery that November morning, and after stepping out, spotted what appeared to be an odd gravestone leaning against a nearby fence.
“I see weird things in cemeteries all the time,” said Giffin, noting that last week he found a black guinea pig running loose in a cemetery in Rutland. This stone was “odd,” he said.
The heading read R.I.P (rest in peace), which outside children’s cartoons is simply not found on tombstones.
Also listed were four names, and the inscription “Lost in Action at Bennington, VT 1957-1958.” That, too, was strange. There had been no event, no flood or other catastrophe, at that time to explain "lost in action," particularly in Bennington.
“It was out of place, leaning against the fence,” Giffin said. “Then there was nothing on there that made any sense.”
He took a photo of the stone and posted it on the Vermont Old Cemeteries Association’s Facebook page, asking, “Anyone know the history of it?”
Remarkably, an alumnus from Williams College saw the posting and knew of the stone. The story was revealed.
The four names on the stone were young men at Williams College in 1957, dating young women at Bennington College. A construction project near the boys’ fraternity house on the Williams campus at the time had left granite slabs on the site, which apparently proved irresistible to the boys.
“One of my roommates decided to get hold of one of the stones and take it to a stone carver in North Adams who would carve what you see into it,” said Eugene (EJ) Johnson, one of the names on the marker who is now in his 80s. “We all had Bennington College girlfriends — that’s the ‘lost in action’ part,” he chuckled.
The four split the cost of the engraving, and brought the stone back to their fraternity house.
“We kept it in our living room; it became a coffee table,” Johnson said. “We probably had a few drinks, and we thought it might be amusing. It was very useful to have as a coffee table.”
After they graduated from Williams, they “left the stone behind, because we had no reason to cart it off.” And there it remained, eventually moving from the living room to the fraternity house (which eventually closed and became residence hall Wood House) front lawn.
Two of the four married their Bennington College girlfriends (but not Johnson), he said.
Johnson stayed on at Williams for 52 years as an Amos Lawrence professor of art. The others moved on (two have passed away), and he has lost track of the remaining friend.
“I don’t think we thought about the future at all,” Johnson said when asked if the boys considered what might happen to the stone. “It was just something that amused us to do. It was kind of a lark. We went on with our lives and did different things. Because I’m still around here, it has pursued me.
“Over the years, every now and again, somebody would stumble on the stone and say, ‘Is that you?’” he said. He joked, “This stupid stone keeps popping up in my life.”
So the question on Giffin’s mind — and Johnson’s — is how did the stone end up in a Bennington cemetery all these years later? Hence, the mystery.
At this point, no one knows. Not even Williams’ chief archivist Sylvia Brown, who after being contacted by Giffin was able to put some the story together about how the stone came to be.
“Nobody can figure out how it got from the (Wood) House to Bennington,” she said. “They left it at the frat house … they weren’t going to take it home with them.”
“The last I knew it was still on the grounds of what is now known as Wood House,” Johnson said, noting what an undertaking moving the stone must have been. “It’s not exactly weightless. It cannot have been easy to get there.”
Giffin speculated that someone thought the stone was a legitimate grave marker, and with the Bennington, VT inscription, decided that’s where it belonged. And hauled the incredibly heavy stone north to the Village Cemetery, resting it against a fence.
Giffin volunteers extensively working in old cemeteries — in fact, he’s returning to Bennington in May to help restore the damaged stones in Village Cemetery — and I asked him if this experience was unusual.
"Anytime I get involved in a project, there is always more to the story,” he said. “It’s always something that happens, there’s always a side story, always a drama. That’s part of the fun of doing this.”
Does anyone know how the stone landed on Morgan Street in Bennington? We'd love to hear from you! Email sallen@benningtonbanner.com.