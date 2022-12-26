BENNINGTON — In recent years, Bennington has worked hard to strengthen its economy, diversity, schools, quality of life, and strong sense of community. This town treasures its past, but is just as committed to moving into a modern future. And that seemed to be the theme of 2022.
Covering Bennington and surrounding communities throughout the year from the Banner office at 423 Main Street, we’ve brought you stories about the amazing people who live here, as well as the achievements and challenges we’ve collectively faced in the past year.
On the quiet day after Christmas, sitting in the newsroom, I reflected on those stories and the changes we’ve seen in 2022. Here, in no particular order, are a few of the highlights:
For the most part, we lined up for our COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters (and most recently our influenza shots), and emerged from our pandemic isolation this year. We lost too many lives to COVID in 2022; we’re still trying to find staff willing to fill our open jobs; and we’re working to help our children catch up academically and socially from two years essentially in lockdown.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care took at least two significant steps toward a stronger future — announcing plans to “integrate” with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center sometime in 2023; and coming within $1 million of the $25 million needed to expand and renovate the Kendall Emergency Department and create the Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center.
On the real estate front, we lost our much-beloved Jensen’s Restaurant, which closed after 62 years. But we learned that the owners of the historic Walloomsac Inn are working on a plan to preserve the historic landmark across from the Old First Church in Old Bennington, prompting a community sigh of relief from those of us who cherish the historic building.
Bennington, like most Vermont communities, spent much of 2022 planning the best ways to spend federal ARPA dollars, including a plan to use some of the funds on a public-private partnership to rehab the old Bennington High School, creating needed housing and supporting important town programs like Meals on Wheels. This is not a done deal; there is still planning and public input to come. But fingers crossed the beautiful old building is not only preserved, but renovated for a bright future.
There’s a new sheriff coming to town, with the election of James Gulley to the countywide position. Medical monitoring is getting underway for residents of Bennington and Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh, New York, who were exposed to the industrial chemical PFOA in drinking water. In a change hard to have imagined just a decade ago, retail marijuana came to downtown Bennington this year under controlled circumstances. The Bennington police oversight board was launched after two years of planning. And the Bennington Battle Monument was bathed in gold and blue lights as a gesture of support for the embattled Ukrainian people.
While we still haven’t solved the thorny and expensive problem of renovating Spinelli Field at Mount Anthony Union High School to ensure safe playing conditions and expanded use of the facility, the MAU football team made us proud with its thrilling victory for the Division II statewide championship. It’s the first time since 1994 the team has gone all the way and become state champs.
But 2022 has not been without challenges.
Gang activity moving into Bennington County from Massachusetts and bringing increased drugs, weapons and violent crime was not new in 2022 — nor was it limited to Bennington, by any stretch. But this was the year the media, police, elected town officials and advocates began articulating the problems, and focusing on ways to prevent addiction and crack down on the criminals and those who support their illegal activities (hello, absentee landlords).
Along with Burlington, Springfield and other Vermont communities, Bennington acknowledged the severe epidemic of drug overdoses driven in large part by the increase in fentanyl on the street, the murders and gunshots downtown and elsewhere in the county, and our neighbors suffering from addiction caught in a dangerous trap set by dealers from outside our state.
We had hoped 2022 would be the year a comprehensive drug treatment facility called the “Hub” would finally come to Bennington. No town can arrest its way out of the violence that accompanies addiction. Alas, it appears another year passes without a firm commitment to a Hub coming to our community. That matters. We’ve got to fight to keep our neighbors drug-free and healthy; Bennington needs an actual Hub, not just the promise of a someday-Hub.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins, asked about the 2022 highlights, heralded work to expand housing, recreation in town, and employment and businesses.
“Many of the successes of this year have been in the making for up to a decade,” Jenkins said. “Kudos to Bennington for continuing to work toward the future we all want for our community!”
This newspaper focused on so many important stories in 2022, most that will continue to hold our attention and commitment in 2023.
We’d love to hear from our readers what stories you feel belong on a Year in Review list. Write and let us know. Send letters (350-400 word limit) to news@benningtonbanner.com.