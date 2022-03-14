BENNINGTON — Jeannie Jenkins moved to Bennington 35 years ago after a lifetime in the South.
“Getting a wood stove was monumental,” recalled Jenkins, chairwoman of the town Select Board, who lived in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. She followed her husband, Michael Mishkind, here when he took a teaching job at Bennington College, discovered a community of neighbors from all walks of life and immediately felt at home.
“Bennington is an easy community to love,” Jenkins said last week, sipping a coffee at The Coffee Bar in downtown Bennington. “It’s a community that cares about each other.”
Jenkins said over the years she had been asked several times to serve on the Select Board, but it wasn’t until she received a call from Jeanne Conner, asking that the two of them run together, that she decided to jump into the race.
“Neither one of us had any real clue how to run an election,” she said of the team now known locally as “The Jeans.” She said people were very supportive of The Jeans’ campaign, noting only three women had served on the Bennington Select Board prior. “There was a lot of excitement about women running for the board.”
She said the issue that was near and dear to her heart at that time was equity, making sure opportunities were available to all Bennington residents. That focus has paid off.
“Bennington now is embracing change in a way it might not have 20 years ago,” she said. Diversity, including the welcoming of four Afghan refugee families, is expanding — as is economic growth and downtown vibrancy. “It’s great; the community itself is becoming more diverse. That makes us all smile.”
One big change she’s seen in 35 years here is a “fundamental shift … we are more open to people who have made the move here rather than seeing that as a negative.” She loves the long-term families who continue to live in Bennington, those “whose grandfathers were friends with whose grandfathers.”
“That is part of the fabric of our community,” Jenkins said. “But equally important is what new people bring to the community.”
The Select Board’s role is to look to the future, she believes. “Who do we want to be, who do we want to attract, how can we be welcoming to folks considering coming here?”
Jenkins said newcomers tend to be younger. They are drawn by the beauty of the region and the warmth of the community. And once here, she encourages them to join committees and serve their community in other ways.
Jenkins said her focus now is on economic development, recreation and healthy lifestyle issues, and equity in Bennington. “Those really are the town drivers.”
“We have not taken advantage of outdoor recreation” in Bennington, she added. That means making sure Bennington is a walkable town, with good sidewalks (she notes that Benmont Avenue’s sidewalks need repair) and bike routes, connecting existing paths and finding ways to slow drivers down around crosswalks.
On the economic front, the Select Board needs to make sure businesses know how to access the revolving loan program and grant options. And expanding affordable housing is critical, she said, noting Bennington needs hundreds of units, not dozens. Some of that work is already underway, with housing planned for empty buildings like the old Bennington High School.
Finally, on the diversity front, Jenkins said the town needs to ask itself, “How can we help all feel more comfortable with diversity? How can we all be more outgoing, more welcoming to people we don’t recognize?” That can’t just be goodwill. It must be policy.
I asked Jenkins what worries her as she looks down the road into Bennington’s future. She said the town “is at risk from the naysayers who can be very loud and make people feel unsafe, unwelcome as a result. It’s a small group,” she said. Generally, however, residents are much more willing to speak up when they feel unsafe or unwelcome than they were even five years ago.
The town’s vision is aspirational, and the Select Board continues to move Bennington forward. That’s a beautiful thing.
“People truly believe that vision is something we want to accomplish.”