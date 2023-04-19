BENNINGTON — The Bennington community is coming together to look out for one of its own. Tonight VFW Post 1332 in Bennington will host a spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser for Sharyn Jones, who needs a double lung transplant.
Jones has suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for the last few years, and recently was diagnosed with end-stage lung disease. She now requires an oxygen tank to breathe until she can get the transplant, according to a fundraiser page for Jones through the National Foundation for Transplants.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars at 137 North St. in Bennington is providing the space and the kitchen for the event, and the food will be paid for by Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Post 1332 President Norm LeBlanc said they are planning on serving about 200 people, but will gladly receive more.
“We don’t sell out for these kinds of things,” he said. “If we run out, we’ll go out and buy more. Whatever it takes.”
Jones is the mother of Sgt. Keith Hunt Jr., who has served almost 20 years in the armed forces between the Coast Guard and Army National Guard. LeBlanc is always quick to jump on opportunities for the VFW to help military families, and the community at large, and this certainly fits the bill.
“Nobody does more for veterans and family,” LeBlanc said of his organization. “This is a member of a veteran family that needs help. When we go overseas there's a big network at home supporting. We don't go by ourselves. We go with family that support us. So when we come back and a family member needs help, we're going to support them.”
Hunt’s wife, Michelle, who has worked at the Vermont Veterans Home for the last 18 years, spoke to that sentiment. She said Jones has always been there for her, and now she wants to return the favor.
“She's always been just so loving and caring and giving,” Hunt said. “She helped raise my son for the first two years of his life while my husband was away at training. She was always my person that had my back and would watch my son when I was at work… So she's been hugely instrumental in the upbringing of my son and always being there and helpful for us.”
The spaghetti dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children, and there will be a cash-only bar available, as well. There will be a 50-50 raffle, and a silent auction for over 20 items donated by the community. Hunt specifically mentioned that there will be a couple of paintings by local artist Carolee Stumpf up for bid.
“She was born and raised here in Bennington, now lives in the Ballston Spa area,” explained Hunt. “Her paintings go for hundreds to thousands of dollars.”
Hunt expressed gratitude to the VFW, SVMC and the entire town, noting all of the monetary contributions already made to the cause that can be seen on Jones’ donation page.
“We thank the overall community, our family and friends, for their generosity, donations and support,” she said.
LeBlanc also specifically thanked Tiffany Tobin, director of hospitality services for SVMC for paying the food bill, and “Spaghetti Eddie” Cabral, a Post 1332 member who works at SVMC and will be cooking for everyone.
The dinner will be from 4-7 p.m. Anyone wishing to join can pay at the door.