BENNINGTON — After nearly a month without a positive COVID-19 test among Vermont Veterans' Home residents, a veteran has contracted the disease and is hospitalized, according to Melissa Jackson, CEO of the facility.
Jackson said the last prior case was reported on Sept. 17, after an outbreak that began in August and infected a number of residents and staff.
During that period, which led to the cancellation of indoor visits by family and friends, one resident was reported to have died on Aug. 26 after contracting COVID. She said that person and family members had decided not to seek hospital treatment.
Visits restricted
Jackson said Friday that staff members and residents in the affected section of the Veterans' Home have been tested for COVID-19.
“The impacted [facility] neighborhood, American Way, has moved to outdoor visits except for compassionate care visits, which can take place inside,” Jackson said in an email Thursday. “The remainder of the facility continues with indoor visits.”
She added, “Prior to this case being identified, we were testing unvaccinated staff twice a week and vaccinated staff weekly. We will continue with this testing process except for staff on American way; they will be tested twice weekly for the next 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.”
She said staff currently working in American Way will not be permitted to work elsewhere in the building for the next 14 days.
Resident families have been notified, Jackson said, and the home is completing an internal contact tracing process.
In August, Jackson had reported residents — nearly all of whom were vaccinated — were being tested twice a week, as were staff members. She said at the time, from Aug. 3 through Aug. 26, there had been eight veterans and seven staff members who had tested positive.
During a prior COVID-19 outbreak that began shortly after New Year’s Day, at least one other resident died of COVID-19, in January. That death followed a similar outbreak among staff and residents early in the month.
Vaccinations levels
The Veterans' Home has undertaken educational efforts to convince staff members to accept vaccination, but the percentages of those who have been vaccinated are similar to the figures reported in August. Jackson reported this week that 60 percent of the hands-on nursing staff and 55 percent of licensed nurse assistants have been vaccinated. She had reported in late August that 47.82 percent of nurses were vaccinated, along with 56.45 percent of nursing aides.
Overall, 75.54 percent of the entire Veterans' Home staff, including office staff, has been vaccinated.