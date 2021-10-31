BENNINGTON — For the second time this month, a resident at the Vermont Veterans Home has been hospitalized with COVID-19, and three additional staff members have tested positive for the disease, the home's administration reported Friday.
CEO Melissa Jackson said as a result of the recent cases, the residents in the American, Brandon and North wings of the home are restricted to having only outdoor visits with family and friends. Residents in the Dom and Cardinal Point wings are allowed to have visitors indoors, she said.
The home resident who was reported hospitalized Oct. 14 — the first to test positive since Sept. 17 — has left the hospital and returned to the home, she said. The newly diagnosed resident is at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
All residents in the affected units, regardless of vaccination status, are being tested twice a week, Jackson said. All staff, regardless of vaccination status, are also being tested twice weekly.
Jackson reported no change in the previously reported vaccination rates among staff. In mid-October, she reported that 60 percent of the hands-on nursing staff and 55 percent of licensed nurse assistants have been vaccinated.
Overall, just over 75 percent of the entire Veterans Home staff, including office staff, is vaccinated.