WOODSTOCK — A Windsor County jury acquitted a military veteran of criminal charges on Monday, the state courts’ first jury trial in 14 months. This marks the resumption of a constitutionally protected practice that had been suspended since the coronavirus pandemic hit Vermont last year.
In a daylong trial in Woodstock that ended late afternoon Monday, the jury found 40-year-old Andrew Hildbrand not guilty of all his four charges. He had been facing two felonies, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, stemming from a 2016 incident.
Police accused him of pulling out his handgun, loading a round and pointing the firearm at a man and woman during a house party in Royalton. The Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office said he pointed a deadly weapon at unarmed citizens, including a woman he’d just found out was having an affair with his wife.
“There was no threat,” Windsor County Deputy State’s Attorney Glenn Barnes said in his closing statement, emphasizing that Hildbrand had overreacted. “This is an angry, spurned lover who hadn’t quite processed what was going on.”
Hildbrand, a 16-year veteran of the Marine Corps, disputed the prosecution’s account that he’d taken out his gun unprovoked. Defense attorney Cabot Teachout said Hildbrand had been acting in a “textbook case” of self-defense and would be testifying despite his right not to do so.
Wearing a transparent face mask meant to show the mouth of witnesses, Hildbrand told the jury that he took out his gun when a man he didn’t know began verbally threatening him and advancing toward him at the party.
“I felt I would’ve been beaten pretty badly,” he said, at one point demonstrating how he aimed and lowered his .45-caliber pistol.
The defense underscored that Hildbrand’s job in the Marine Corps included being a firearms instructor, which meant training other soldiers how to properly and safely use firearms.
The judge handed the case to the jury shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. The jury came back with a verdict in about 40 minutes, capping Vermont’s monthslong effort to restart jury trials with new, pandemic-related safety protocols.
“All things considered, I thought it went fairly smoothly,” Superior Judge Elizabeth Mann, who presided over the trial, said after the jury had been dismissed. She’d thanked jurors for participating in the momentous court proceeding in the state.
The trial could be viewed remotely on the Vermont Courts’ online hearing platform by people who’d requested access. In between witness testimonies, a woman could be seen on camera wiping down the chair that witnesses occupied at the Windsor Superior Court’s Civil Division courthouse in Woodstock. It wasn’t immediately clear why the trial was not live-streamed, as had been done with last week’s jury draw in Windham County, which was aborted before the trial started.
Hildbrand, who used to live in South Royalton, has since moved out west with his children and wife. He said they’ve been married for 13 years.