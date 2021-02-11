christina nolan

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan

BURLINGTON — Vermont's U.S. attorney will resign this month at the request of President Joe Biden's administration, which will appoint new top federal prosecutors.

On Tuesday, the acting U.S. attorney general requested the resignation of Trump-appointed and U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys, including Vermont's Christina Nolan.

Her office announced Tuesday that Nolan will resign on or before Feb. 28 .

"It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the role of U.S. Attorney for Vermont, to serve the state I love, the office I love and the mission I love — seeking justice," Nolan said in a written statement.

Nolan is Vermont's first female U.S. attorney. She was sworn in 2017 at age 38.

