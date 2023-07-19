BENNINGTON — One day after touring flood damage with local officials in hard-hit Weston, Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that the emergency response to the historic flooding is moving out of the immediate post-crisis response phase and into recovery.
“It’s clear we still have a lot of work ahead of us,” the governor said at a news briefing, noting that information for assistance can be found at Vermont.gov/flood. “But Vermonters continue to inspire me with their resilience and can-do attitude.”
The numbers to date presented by Scott and his administration illustrate the extent of the disaster:
• 211 people rescued from homes, vehicles, trees, and even a floating hot tub that came to rest on a tree; 127 evacuations from homes and businesses; and 18 animals rescued.
• 1,644 people signed up for assistance; over $700,000 in federal support ($6,100 per person) approved. FEMA Coordinating Officer William Roy said these numbers will absolutely climb in the coming days, weeks and months.
• 12 state roads still closed; 12 state roads partially opened (one lane); 103 state roads reopened; 56 contractors in Vermont focused on AOT projects; five state bridges closed (one of those is missing); and 64 miles of rail line closed, between Rutland and Bellows Falls. Scott said that’s only a fraction of the destruction, with many local roads and bridges also damaged or destroyed. He said one road in Weston was simply gone.
• More than 750 rapid inspections of impacted buildings.
• 1,980 homes and 144 businesses visited by FEMA staff; three multi-agency resource centers set up by the state in flooded regions; and mobile registration intake centers positioned to help Vermonters apply for and access financial and other assistance.
• More than 100 National Guard troops deployed for search and rescue, aviation, distribution and more.
The governor noted that FEMA funds are not available for businesses, adding, “I know many businesses are impacted. I’ve seen it for myself.” He said loans are available [businesses can access information at accd.vermont.gov/flood] and the Small Business Administration is on the ground in Vermont to offer assistance. He said his administration is working with Vermont’s congressional delegation in hopes of securing federal funding to help small businesses – many of them facing significant repairs or rebuilds.
Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said there has been one death due to the floods – referring to a man in Barre who died in flooding in his home. But she cautioned that the cleanup phase can be dangerous, with exposed nails and debris, as well as live electrical wires in flooded buildings, among the potential hazards.
Still, Morrison said, “Clean and dry is the rallying cry of the day.” [To offer to volunteer for community cleanup projects, visit www.vermont.gov/volunteer.]
Mental health needs are also important at this time, said Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes – for those directly impacted by the crisis and everyone stepping up to help. She recommended that people seek out factual information to stay informed, practice self-care and calming techniques like breathing and meditation, reach out and rely on friends and family, and get rest and eat regularly. She noted that those experiencing significant mental health issues can dial 9-8-8 and speak confidentially with a counselor 24-7. Those counselors have been alerted to expect flood-related calls.
The flood’s “effect on our hearts and minds can linger long after rebuilding has started,” Hawes said. [More information is available at mentalhealth.vermont.gov/flood.]
Asked about his biggest worry, Gov. Scott responded, “I’m still concerned about the weather. It seems as though every time we catch a break,” with dry weather, “it’s followed by another rain event.”
He said there are no estimates of the economic impact or overall cost of this crisis, although his administration hopes to have some very preliminary numbers by the end of the month. He said another economic challenge will be – when the time is right – getting the word out to tourists that Vermont is open for business.
“Obviously, this is a long, drawn out affair in terms of recovery,” Scott said.
FEMA’s Roy agreed, adding, “Not only do we need to recover from the current (storm), but we also need to focus on the long-term recovery.”