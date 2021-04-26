SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol conducted a statewide search and rescue exercise this past weekend.
The exercise began with days of planning and involved airborne and ground team missions. Aircrews, mission support staff, cadets and ground team leaders practiced a variety of scenarios, including visual and electronic searches for missing hikers and aircraft, photographic reconnaissance of infrastructure, and other missions.
The Civil Air Patrol is the official volunteer auxiliary of the United States Air Force. Vermont Wing headquarters is located in South Burlington. Squadrons are located in Bennington, South Burlington, Barre/Montpelier, Rutland and Springfield.
The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and push themselves to new limits.
Cadets must be at least 12 years old and not yet 19 years old. Vermont cadets have opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, and other activities during the summer.
Vermont Wing members actively work with local schools and other community organizations by promoting aerospace education efforts; providing aerospace education units of instruction; assisting with materials, people and appropriate programs; and arranging field trips to local airports, aerospace companies and organizations.