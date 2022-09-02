Todd LaBeau, 55, has been living on the streets of Bennington for the past six years. He wanted to tell his story so others might understand what it’s like trying to just survive with another winter creeping around the corner.
“For the past six years, it’s been outdoors all year long. I’ve been alone mostly for that time. I had a girlfriend for a while. We’d stay in the tent together trying to stay warm, but that’s been over now for some time.
“I used to have everything I’d ever wanted. I had a good job and a house. I had a new Mustang, but fell on hard times and lost everything I’d ever owned.
“I used to be somebody. That’s all over for me now.
“We lived in the woods for a time, me and my girlfriend. We tried to make it work, but it’s horrible sometimes doing that when it’s like 38 degrees below zero, and you’re just trying to survive the night just to wake up and face it again the next day.
“I’m a survivor. This is all my stuff right here. If it disappeared, it would be hard, but I’d find more stuff so I could go on. I still have self-respect, even though I’m out here. My mother would be pissed-off if she found out I was like this, I know, so I try not to think too much about it.
“Most people think homeless people are scumbags and worthless bums. I’m not any of that. I tried once to get a room at a motel last winter, but the homeless shelter had sanctioned me after leaving after curfew one night, so they told me I didn’t qualify to stay there anymore.
“I’m 55. My health isn’t so good anymore. I know I’m not getting any better because I’m not eating right. (He holds out both hands, showing me not-so-small tremors in both hands.) I worry about having a stroke or a heart attack out there in the dark. I used to be nearly 200 pounds. Look at me now.
“I wake up and head over to the soup kitchen for something to eat most days. The rest of the day, well, I try to fill up the best I can to alleviate the boredom. If I let myself go there … that’s harder than anything, filling those hours.
“I know they worry about me out here, my three kids. I have a daughter. She’s in jail now, drugs. These kids out here, all they’re doing is chasing drugs, drinking. I don’t do any of that.
“You always have to watch who you’re talking to out here, watch where you’re going. All these drugs out here. I try and stay away. A lot of people, that’s all they care about.
“This homeless life, it sucks. I know. A friend of mine asked me, ‘If you have your life back, your house, your kids, your wife, would you still be here?’ No. But, there’s no choice right now.
“I had a tent set up by the river last year with all my stuff in it. Someone sliced it up and stole most of what I had. The rest was thrown around the woods. I went to go to bed that night in the dark and cold, and all my stuff was scattered or ruined. That was a hard night.
“When you’re alone in a tent, it’s pretty rough, especially come winter. It gets to be wintertime, and it gets to be dark outside around three-thirty or four, and you’re all alone, in this tent, no electricity, no lights, no one to talk to. Even the food you have can freeze. You just sit there, in the darkness, bored to death, wondering what to do. You wind up trying to sleep just to get the night over with.
“One night when it was really cold, I came up with the idea of mixing some hand sanitizer with the ashes of cigarettes, made a paste, and I lit it inside the ashtray. That kept me warm for a while until it ran out. Sometimes you have to improvise.
“I know I ain’t got nothing in this world, but I still thank God for what I do have. I can still walk. I can still talk. I can see. For that and other things, I am forever thankful.
“I get lonely, not so much anymore, though. I’ve always been with someone my whole life. I’d never really been alone. I was terrified to be alone. I still feel that way sometimes, but I say to myself, ‘It’s ok,’ and it passes most times.
“Winter is gonna be coming on real quick, I feel it. I worry about that now that I don’t feel as good as I used to. I’m gonna have to set a tent up somewhere, but I’m not so sure anymore. I don’t know what I’m gonna do to tell you the truth. All that darkness coming. I want to get off the street one day. I hate it. Maybe I’m just lazy. It’s stupid, I know, but ...
“I died once for four minutes and was brought back. I’ve always thought after that happened that there’s some reason why I didn’t die that day. You know what I’d like to do? I got to thinking that maybe I had a purpose for all of this happening. I would like to go maybe to the high school and have an assembly, talk to kids, and tell them what it’s like out here. You don’t want to live like this. Stay off the damn drugs. I would tell them not to do what I did. I would tell them to get help right from the start. Don’t procrastinate like I did. Get yourself some help right away. Show up when you’re supposed to. You don’t want to be on the streets. It’s not fun. It’s not any life for anyone. If I can reach one kid…”