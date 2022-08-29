Kelly Carroll is the mother of victim Emily Hamann, who's murder on the Waloomsac Riverwalk trail in Bennington in January of 2021 changed the course of Carroll's life forever. After Emily's death, Gov. Phil Scott appointed Carroll to Vermont's Forensic Care Working Group, part of an ongoing Department of Mental Health collaboration dedicated to studying just how Vermont handles mental health issues related to the criminal justice system. She was instrumental in the passage of a 2021 state law allowing prosecutors to order their own chosen expert evaluation of competency in cases of violent crimes in the state. Most of all, Carroll is a grieving mom who wants people to know what the experience of living through the murder of a child is all about.
“I have a memory of Emily as a child, maybe 3. She was in a time-out for some small thing she did, I don't remember what, and she was hiding behind the curtain of the French doors with her sad, little face peeking out from behind the glass. I have a picture of that moment sitting on my dresser.
“Emily was most proud of Killian (her son). The other day, while I held him, the wind rose around us and set off the wind chime on our front porch. Killian, who just turned 3, the same age as Emily in that photograph on my dresser, perked up his head when he heard the chime song and looked up toward the sky. Then he whispered, ‘It’s Emmy.’ He knows mommy is in heaven.
“We've always exchanged ‘I love you’ each morning, even when we were mad at each other. I would tell Emily I loved her; even when I wasn’t there. We called and texted every morning. That morning I’d texted her, asking how she was, and telling her that I loved her. At about 10:30, she texted back that she loved me. An hour later she was dead. I know now with all my heart that you never really know if this will ever be the last time.
“I remember exactly where I was when I found out. It was about 12:30 in the afternoon. I was upstairs, sitting at my desk, when I got a message from Kat, Killian's adopted mom. She was asking me if everything was OK. I started calling and messaging Emily, but I didn’t get any response, so I checked Facebook's scanner page for Bennington. I saw that someone had been attacked in town. Emily had been pistol-whipped a few months back and cooperated with the police. The men who pistol-whipped her pleaded to a lesser charge, and the word was they'd messaged they would do it again, this time so that she wouldn't talk about it. I still have the phone message they sent. The first thing that went through my mind that morning was that it was her.
“I kept calling and calling her number, message upon message with no response. At one point, I texted her that I thought the men who pistol-whipped her had gotten to her, so I begged her to call me, but there was still no response. When you have a family member struggling with addiction, you are always waiting for that dreaded phone call. Emily had OD’d a couple of times and survived. Everything goes through your mind right then as a parent.
“I texted Kat at around 3:30. I remember thinking that she had to be sleeping, and that it was a good sign that she hadn't answered. It wasn’t 15 minutes later that Detective Burnham and Officer Lackey were at the house. The minute I answered the door, I knew. I asked them, ‘Was it her?’ They said yes. I said, ‘Did she survive?’ They said no. I just remember calling for my husband. I don't remember the next few minutes.
“I have people who tell me how strong I am, and I thank them, but I know how often I cry, and I don’t see myself that way at all. I see a weak mess struggling to keep it together and trying not to say the wrong thing at the wrong time. It's like I don’t know what's the right thing to do — like should I still put Emily's name on Olivia, her twin's birthday cake? We’ve always had both names before. Last year we skipped the cake altogether. I finally asked this year, and we decided on Emily and Olivia on the cake. Emily's favorite dinner was roasted stuffed chicken with potatoes and gravy. I can't bring myself to make it anymore. This weekend we were at my husband's family reunion. There was a set of twin sisters singing Karaoke. When they were singing, it came to me that Emily and Olivia won't ever have the chance to sing together again.
"The grief comes, the tears start, and I have to get away. It just hits you out of nowhere. It’s a song playing in the middle of a store, or someone mentions something, and it takes me back to a memory or event that happened long ago. It’s a mother holding her baby or a person you meet who is named Emily. It just comes when it does. Sometimes, that’s at the worst time. The only thing you can do is cry, try and leave the area, try and find someplace to hide just for a little while.
“I know we are one of the luckier families. We know what happened to her. We know where she is. She's not someplace missing for years or decades, or forever. All those other times when I’d hear about some OD or accident, and I’d message and call her. Sometimes she’d call right back, and sometimes it would be a couple of hours waiting, that feeling that something might be wrong. That doesn’t ever go away as a parent.
“Emily's murder was a community murder. It took me a while to understand that. It wasn't just our loss. There are people, I have no idea who they are, who have come up to me, giving condolences or showing up at walks or events. It’s made a big difference.
“There are so many mixed emotions, grief, anger, loss. I used to naively think that if I could get through the first year, the first Valentine's, the first Easter, the first Mother's Day, birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, if you get to the anniversary, the start of a second year. That's when it hits you that this is permanent.
“I don’t think there will be a day when I can forgive what happened. I feel guilty for laughing. I feel guilty for moving on. I feel guilty thinking this overshadows my other children and my husband. Am I paying enough attention to them? I try and get through it by advocating, trying to make things positive in Emily's memory so that people don't forget. It gives me something to focus on, advocating for positive change. If I’m up at three o’clock in the morning because I can’t sleep, I write emails to someone in Montpelier, or I work on organizing a fundraiser for victims. It can keep you going in those quiet moments. You want to do something, but you feel so helpless. There's no one to talk to about this, no one to tell you that what you’re feeling, what you’re going through when you lose a child like this, that what you are feeling is normal.
“There are families that I reach out to when I read or hear about someone who might have OD’d or was the victim of some kind of violence. I tell them how sorry I am. Sometimes I tell them who I am. Sometimes I don’t. Sometimes they already know. When something like this happens, you just get inundated. Most people are supportive. Then, you get the haters who make comments, laugh, and say things like, ‘I didn’t like her,’ or ‘I’m glad she died.’ You learn to stay away from social media for a while. It helps to know you're not alone. Maybe it’s nice to know there's someone else who knows what you are feeling.
"You never move on from this. Someone recently came up to me to say condolences, and he told me about his sister being murdered 35 years ago. He told me his mother has never gotten over it. I don't think you can get over it. I still send messages to Emily. It helps. I can still feel her in ways I can’t understand, like when the sun comes out, I know she’s there. You find different ways to cope, to get through that day, the hour, the minute. What I wouldn’t give for just one more message, one more argument, one more l love you in those early hours of a sunny morning.”