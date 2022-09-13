Adila, 27, and her husband came from Afghanistan to the United States in late June this year. Both refugees worked for the American government as interpreters. They were airlifted after the Taliban made life in Afghanistan unsafe. They hope to put the nightmare of what they’ve been through behind them here in Vermont.
“I was born in Afghanistan but grew up in Pakistan. One morning I was going to work, and a person was on fire in the middle of the road. I was terrified. He burned himself because of poverty. He did not have anything to eat, so he set himself on fire. Nobody helped him, not the government or the people. The TV news came a day after that saying he had burned because of poverty. I can still see him. I was 17.
“We felt hopeful that if we moved back into Afghanistan, that would change our lives forever, so in 2014 we came back. We were hoping to start our life again peacefully, start working, pursue our education, and go to university. Hopeful at the time that things had changed and we were safe. The Taliban was gone. People were improving. Yeah, we were kind of very positive about the country. But suddenly, it changed in 2021. It just shocked everybody.
“We knew the situation was changing, like time and again, the blasts and accidents were happening. There were kidnappings, suicide bombings, and corruption everywhere, but we live our lives. That made a difference.
“When we found out that war is going on in other provinces around Kabul, that the Taliban was starting to take over other provinces, that was a scary time. We didn’t know how, but they were taking over these provinces. They didn’t have much equipment. They didn’t have a lot of people. But still, they were occupying other provinces, taking over large chunks of land. Not in Kabul yet, so everybody was still hopeful. Everything suddenly changed.
“I was very scared, the young girl who had never seen Taliban in their life, not a weapon in their life, and hearing the sounds of gunfire every night, every day, kidnappings, blasts, was horrible. I woke up in the middle of the night, crying because I was not living the life I knew.
“My sister got into the blast. I heard it. Everybody heard it. I run, knowing that my sister is there. I’m trying to find her and struggling with the decision as to whether to call my parents, yes or no? She’s working at a telecom company in Kabul. It happens near the Iranian embassy. I was 10 minutes from the blast. She’s lost from me. I cannot find her. I’m crying and shouting and running everywhere in fear and being lost among the people. Among myself. Should I inform my parents? If I inform my parents what they can do? They cannot do anything. All the ways are blocked. So, being 21 or 22, not knowing anybody around me, lost in the crowded accident area.
“When I was running for my sister, my mom, she called me, telling me she heard there’s a blast. I say, no, Mom, nothing has happened. Please be calm. We are fine. Don’t worry. I lied to her. I had to lie to her for the first time. I could not make a decision, but that was the decision that came out. I have to do this. So, I lied to her. We are fine. Totally fine. Don’t worry about us. We are in a meeting, so do not disturb us, please. We will call you back when we are done. Then I ran for my sister.
“I finally found her outside a hospital, injured, her glasses into her eyes and her hands, minor injuries. She had seen her mate, two colleagues, die in front of her, burned in front of her. I was like crazy. I mean, I did not have a word for her. Please be fine. Nobody can be fine at that time. Now she has trauma. She cannot sleep. She cannot remember things. She cries, and nothing has happened, but she’s crying. She lives in Abu Dhabi now.
“The Taliban took over Afghanistan soon after the Americans left. My parents are very worried. We’re very worried about ourselves because I had worked with U.S. Army. And my brother is a U.S. Marine in California. Everybody knew that. I had worked for U.S. Army an interpreter, so you are targeted for that. And my parents had to leave. My husband and I started working for the United Nations, and we had a letter from them that the Taliban cannot do anything to us. We had to show only that later everywhere we went. My husband and I decided to stay. We still had hope that they would be gone. We felt somewhat safe because we had that letter, but that letter worked for two months only. After that, the Taliban said, ‘Sorry, we cannot accept your letter. Not anymore.’
“The situation was getting worse. We were unsafe. Girls were not able to go to school after the sixth grade because the schools were being closed. They have to get out of the clothing they were wearing. Of course, I myself had to wear a burka, which I hate the most. Completely covered. I had my gloves. I had my mask in that hot summer. I had to wear my socks, even in that summer heat.
“They had to shoot us then, we knew, if we didn’t do as they said. It’s all fear where you feel you were just alive, living. We found out that my husband and I were being tracked, around our house, at work, being followed by the Taliban. That’s when we decided.
“We had our visa interview on the 15th of August, the day that Taliban took over, but it was canceled the night before by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. They said it was because of the uncertain circumstances. So, we had to get out with CARE International. CARE International helped us to get into Qatar, and from Qatar to America, with just some of our clothes and a few documents, nothing else.
In my thoughts, I’m still in Afghanistan. Physically with you, in America, but my thoughts are elsewhere.
It is like presently, physically it is good here. You enjoy the weather. You enjoy being among the very friendly, friendly people around you. You enjoy different views around you. You enjoy the Green Mountains, the green areas, very clean, breathing pure oxygen here. You enjoy doing those. But emotionally, you’re just like, numb? I don’t want to do anything. I would just want to sit in a corner and just do nothing.
“I call what remaining friends I still have back there. They say to me you are very lucky. You made a very good decision to go out of this country. They tell me they are living in hell, that they do not have anything to eat. That they do not have any income. That they are in prison now. Every day there is a new rule for ladies. You should not do this or not do that. You should wear this, not wear that. And for men, you have to have your long beard, wear those clothes on your head, horrible. I am very grateful to be here.
“The one thing I have faced is most of the people do not want to put their house to the rent for refugees. I really want to tell the people of the United States of America that we people are not really bad as you’re thinking, that we are not terrorists. We are Muslim in a good way. Most people that are Taliban or ISIL that have announced that they are the real Muslims; they are not. I consider most Americans Muslim because you have the humanity. If you do not have the humanity in your heart, you’re not a Muslim. You’re nothing. Whenever you have humanity in your heart, a good feeling for other people, you are Muslim. We are not being terrorists. We are not shooting. We are not into the illegal ways. We came here legally.
“We are human beings. With a good heart. Like we don’t destroy things. We’re not here for distraction. We’re here for construction. Even our career, even our life. We, my family and I, we are thinking of helping each other ... Getting settled here and helping other immigrants, and we are hoping to get a job soon.
“In Afghanistan, we can no longer think of girls doing those old things.
“I’m hopeful to get settled here to bring up my family and start new life here. And I am very hopeful I should not move from here anywhere else. Maybe the nightmares will one day end. The only thing I really hope is for people should see us.”