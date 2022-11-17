BENNINGTON — Richard Winnie has been in trouble a lot these days. He is the very public human face behind the latest push by the Bennington Police Department to rid our streets of drugs, gangs, violence and crimes that taint our reputation as a safe community and mar our overall quality of life. But there’s a real human being behind all the photos, arrests and charges — a person who, like many here in Bennington, struggles with addiction, poverty and a quiet desperation to break free and end the seemingly never-ending cycle.
Vermont Voices talked with Mr. Winnie recently at the Bennington Courthouse about where it all started, why Bennington is at risk, and the small amount of hope he still has.
“It’s been 15 years probably with these drugs, starting around North Adams. I was always a sober person, a hardworking guy. I had some stomach issues that started like most everybody else with prescribed pain pills, morphine. That started me down the line, abusing them.
“Things got worse after that. My girlfriend moved here with my kids, and I followed her here. I started hanging out with people from Holyoke and Springfield, and things got worse, you know, one and then another. I wound up owing them money. It just gets worse, you know. They know where your family lives. And it's brutal. It's brutal. I’m on bail now. Trying to get some housing, get into a program.
“I’m praying to God that I’m done. Most of the guys I was hanging out with are in jail now, so this is the time. I don’t know. I’m looking at a lot of time now. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I hope to get into a program, but I’m not sure. I’ve been in programs before but not for very long, maybe 30 to 90 days. I always went back to the drugs after.
“If you’re not addicted, you don’t know. All those things you suffer with, mental health issues, no money, all the problems you have, the drugs, that takes it all away. You forget all that other stuff, maybe for the first time in your life. It all just goes away. It’s so powerful. It’s all you think about. It’s euphoria, but while you’re high, all of life is happening, and you wake up, and you’re in this big jam that never ends, so you get high again to relieve that pain, but it just keeps going without end. You’ll do anything for that feeling, even knowing it will end worse.
“This last time, I knew. I got in that car, knowing the police were watching the house, just for a few lousy bags to get high. I put that (stuff) in my underwear and got into that car. Just to be able to get that feeling.
"I think I want to say that there are a lot of things that lead to that, being an addict. There’s a stigma. That’s a lot of it. Then it’s hard to get a job once your name is out there, your face in the newspaper. Everywhere I go, people recognize me, tell me I belong in jail. I hear that every couple of days from someone. I know I made my own choices in this. I know that. It’s just hard to turn away from it.
“I wanted to be a firefighter when I was a kid. That was my dream. I wound up having a kid at 17, another when I was 20. I don’t really know them. I have kids that I can’t support and that don’t want to talk to me. It’s just a (bad) life. It’s survival just for the next day.
“I see kids out there on the street, trying this stuff for the first time. I try and tell them, no, to turn away, but it’s hard to connect. I try and say it’s like the worst person you ever met, and they won’t ever go away, no matter how hard you try. It’s a sick disease.
“I’ve gotten a lot of breaks, I know. When this first started, they gave me a whole year to straighten out. I kept using. I knew what was going to happen, but I just kept doing it. That was the first time I was in jail. I couldn’t get away from it.
“I know what the end is for me. It’s death or jail. I’m trying to be hopeful, but I also know there’s not a big chance for me. For most addicts, that’s just the reality. It used to be these small sentences for what I did. Now, it’s so much more time, serious time. It caught up with me. I’m looking at 30 years this last time. It’s not so small anymore. It’s hard to keep that hope of breaking this thing anymore. I’m 50 years old. I’m facing 30 years. I know I can’t do this forever. I recently had a stroke days after this last arrest. I sometimes don’t know how I’m still alive.
"I still have a small bit of hope left. I pray to God every night that I can stay on the right path this one time. It’s hard every day, struggling to get through the day, to stay alive for one more day, to keep that hope, trying to find places to stay. My wife and kids, they don’t want me around. I don’t blame them. I haven’t seen my kids in months. They live with their grandma now.
“Get this out — this is not the way to go. I wish more than anything not to have started down this road. Before this all happened, I maybe drank a few beers once in a while or smoked a joint once in a while. Seems like another life ago before the heroin took over.
“I don’t get it, Bennington, how this is becoming what it’s become, with all of these drugs here. When I came 20 years ago, it wasn’t like this. It just took off. I see what’s happening all around me. The kids are the ones that are paying the price. There’s this demand, and the money is good for these people. The addicts, they’re hooked. The money doesn’t mean anything to them anymore except that it gives them the drugs they need. An addict will do and say anything to anyone to get what they need. And then they’re in trouble with these people who hold the drugs and the money, and it becomes just a vicious cycle without any end. It’s a small town. The price gets jacked up because the addicts can’t go far for what they need, so they get in debt to these dealers, and then you’re just done, finished.
“The only way forward for Bennington and these addicts is programs. People don’t want to hear that. Most people want these people thrown in jail. That doesn’t make it go away — treatment and mental health programs. That’s the only hope. The addict always pays the price, no matter which way it goes. It’s not the drug dealers and the money people supporting what’s happening. It’s the everyday guy that sells the $10 bag that gets the same time as the big dealer with 10,000 bags holding the purse strings and is able to get a good lawyer. They need to be tougher on the people actually bringing it here. The addicts, women, men, they will always pay the price.
“It will probably get a lot worse here before it gets better, if it ever gets better. If it does get better, it’ll be at the small guy’s cost.”