William Clark has been to hell and back. He grew up in an abusive home in Bennington, subjected to an almost daily barrage of emotional and physical assaults that left him numb and removed. But for the grace and charity of just a few individuals, William wouldn’t have made it out of the despair. He’s letting us know there’s a light somewhere at the end of that darkest of tunnels.
“I remember back when I was about five. My father, an ex-Marine, demanded everything had to be exactly right. Whenever I did something, if he deemed it wrong or not the way he wanted, I was punished. It could be not mowing the lawn properly or forgetting the trash. Punishment consisted of being made to eat out of a dog bowl, being tied to a tree for hours, humiliation, physical abuse, or being locked in the basement, in the dark, sometimes for days without food or light, like an animal, which is what I felt like. Even through all of that, I still would seek his approval, always pushing myself, walking on eggshells. Is it right? Did I do it correctly? Most of the time, I fell short.
“Around kindergarten or first grade, I started to wet the bed. I think I was scared of the dark at the time, and I would wet the bed pretty often. I can still feel the shame I felt, waking up crying, scared, knowing what would come. Dad would send me to school with my wet underwear from the night before on my head to set an example. Sometimes he would force me to drink my urine as a punishment. The funny thing is, at the same time, both he and my mom were telling me that they loved me and wanted what was best. I didn’t know how to feel anything. I was ashamed and embarrassed. The kids would always laugh and pick on me. I remember wanting just to die. That went on for some time.
“My mom was there and allowed this to happen. When my father left for work, she would tell me that my father really loved me and that I just didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand at the time. She left several times and would wind up going back, time after time. Sometimes she would take my sisters and me, and sometimes she would leave us there with him.
“This was back in the seventies and eighties when there wasn’t as much involvement from the school. I remember wearing a long-sleeve shirt on a sweltering day because dad had taken a switch to my back and arms. It was pretty bad. One of my teachers asked why I was wearing a long-sleeve shirt in school and tried to make me take it off. I told them I couldn’t because my dad would kill me. That’s when they knew something was going on. I was brought to the nurse’s office, and I was told they would protect me. They wound up calling my parents. My dad showed up, and because he was well known in the community, grabbed me by the neck and told them that he would take care of his kids at his own home. I dropped out after ninth grade.
“I came downstairs one early morning to see my father with a pistol pointed to his head in our living room. He looked up at me and told me he loved me but couldn’t do it anymore. Then he pulled the trigger. He’d just told me he loved me. Then I saw the blood splatter. I went numb. I told the rest of the family to stay out, and mom called the cops. I cleaned up the mess after they left.
“At some point, my mom told me that she couldn’t take care of me anymore, so, at seventeen, I wound up living in the woods, in the Everett Cave high above Southern Vermont College. I spent about a year living in the woods, just trying to survive the best I could. I became an animal like I’d felt I was so many years before. I had a break-down and wound up at a psychiatric hospital for two years.
“Trouble followed soon after I was released. Vandalism, stealing cars, I was trying to fit in with a gang, belong, be somebody. I didn’t trust anyone and didn’t see a way out. I soon had a string of 30 felony convictions and after an altercation with a prison guard, I was deemed a habitual offender. I was facing life behind bars. I had lost all emotion, afraid to show anything. I was an empty shell.
“It took them locking me behind bars for over four years, looking at life, to realize that I had to turn this around and smarten up. I qualified for a new rehabilitation program, Intensive Life Management, after spending clean time in jail and, with a wonderful therapist from United Counseling Service, was able to start turning things around. It took a long time, but I knew somewhere inside that I had a life to find and learn how to trust.
“I stayed with my sister for a while after I got out, but things didn’t go great. I didn’t want to make waves, and I didn’t want to go back to prison, so, in 2003, a couple that lived next to my sister who gotten to know me and knew my history and family took me in and eventually showed me what a real family is. They told me they could see I had goodness inside me. No one had ever said anything like that to me. I was finally able to cry. In 2015, I graduated with an adult degree from high school. I thank my therapist, Sasha, for that.
“I forgave my father. I’ve tried to understand what it must have been like for him. That took me years and a lot of looking inside. I was able to join the Bennington Fire Department, and I was promoted to Captain. I dream of becoming a Chief one day. I’ve been in a relationship for the past four years, and we’ve thought about adopting a child. I know I would do things very different if I were ever lucky enough to be a dad. Love, caring, and compassion, that is what would be most important. If my experiences or my story can help someone else not to give up and know they’re not alone, that’s what it’s all about."
What would you say if you could talk to your father, where you are right now?
"I would tell him it wasn’t worth it, that he shorted himself. He missed so much seeing the type of man I turned into. It would have been nice for him to see how different it could have been.”