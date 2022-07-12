Patricia Burke-Pedreira is an art therapist, a healer, a teacher, a mom, and a generator of ideas. She is the Director of the Sage Street Mill Intergenerational Arts and Wellness Collaborative and a founder of the community Exchange & Development Corporation that owns the historic mill property in North Bennington. She has been committed to preserving the mill for future generations for over 28 years.
“I’m interested in using the arts for healing. I’m interested in cultivating a dialogue between the generations. This camp sprang out of the COVID situation. It was our healthy response to the pandemic and recognizing that we had the responsibility to create new spaces for kids to interact.
“One of the things we did was to integrate evidence-based practices into the camp day. When I was growing up in the 1970s, if you were taking a yoga class, for example, you were an outlier. Fifty years later, there’s research that shows how beneficial this kind of thing is for people of all ages. If you write down five things that you are grateful for on a daily basis, daily happiness rises. It’s that simple. Being grateful is proven beneficial to these kids, to all of us, to our health and wellness.
“I think our society is fractured in so many ways. People are separated by age, socio-economics, culture, race, and political affiliation. We needed to create a model where all voices are welcome, a nurturing and caring environment where there’s a way to hear what an elder and a five-year-old say. It’s more that, though. I feel like we are getting so involved in this digital world we’ve created that we are leaving the natural world and the embodied experiences of this world behind.
“The new thing we’ve added this year to the art and nature instruction is the food element. We’ve built raised beds and gardens; the kids have planted vegetables and are taking care of the plants they grow. One of the children came in the other day with a packaged snack of crackers and processed cheese spread, which was their lunch for the day. Meals on Wheels has been dropping off lunches for us, and all of the kids can have a good, nutritious lunch if they want, but this one kid declined, and wanted bring her meal home to eat later that day. I realized just then how the food and gardening element is so much connected to all of the other things we have been trying to achieve, and how the act of growing food is so empowering.
“I think it’s safe to say that the arts saved my life. I’m the daughter of a multi-cultural and multi-racial family. My dad was Brazilian, and my mother was Irish-American. I was born before the civil rights movement and grew up in a household fraught with a lot of tension. The world they inhabited was not very supportive, and although they both came from a healing and medical profession and were upwardly mobile, it was fraught with anger. My father had been discriminated against in this country. There was terrible racism during those early years, and my father became an angry man and a terrifying father in many ways. By the time I was in my twenties, we’d become mostly estranged, but I was able to visit him once or twice a year. I’ve always been one to want to have a healing experience, even then when I was much younger. One day he broke down in tears in front of me and told me that he was sorry for everything he’d done. At that moment, I was able to forgive him. My father died two years ago. I was able to thank him for all the good things he’d done. My dad was very tough in some ways and exceptional in others. He gave me opportunities many didn’t have. I’m very grateful for that.
“For reconciliation to happen, you need to be present. That can sometimes be the most challenging thing you can do. You have to be open to that. It’s the juice of life than can make good things happen. I’m so glad that happened to my dad and me.
“The word ‘artist’ has a lot of connotations. I like to use the word ‘generator.’ We make things. We create things. We are generators. Whether you’re a chef, a visual artist, a writer, or a builder, we all have these unique seeds of creativity waiting to come out. Those seeds need to be nurtured the same way a seed needs to be nurtured. Some seeds require shade. Others require full sun. That’s where the magic is. We just need to pay attention.
“In 1972, when I was 12, my parents sent me that summer to visit my grandmother in Brazil. I was put on a Pan-Am plane by myself in the care of a steward. During the flight, the steward took me to where the cocktails were, closed the curtains, and tried to kiss me. Somehow, I had the strength to say no, loudly enough that he backed off, opened the curtains, and I went back to my seat. Later that trip, my grandmother decided that we were going to take a bus trip from Rio to the border of Bolivia, where she and my dad were born. We got to my great uncle’s cattle ranch, and I was left with my second cousin and his wife and infant baby. At the ranch was this huge palomino stallion that no one was allowed to ride. I asked my cousin if I could ride the stallion, and he told me that if I could stay on, I could have the horse for the summer. Well, that stallion takes off as fast as he could run, and I’m holding on for dear life, but I stay on, and I somehow get back to where everyone is, and I’m all cut and bruised from the ride, but I got to ride the horse for the rest of the summer. I still have a scar on my leg from that day.
“Taking risks and having courage, that matters. The plane ride and then taking that horse, I was 12. That changed me. Those experiences became a vehicle for me and made me who I am. When I think about that story as a mother, it horrifies me. I wouldn’t let my child do what I did. I was 12 and didn’t understand what could have happened, but it was a different time, and being immersed in that new culture and such open nature shaped me, and I cherish what happened back then.
“I have less hope for any one nation to healing at this time. The ego and ideology, the identity around boundaries and borders, there will always be ‘the other’ to people who feel superior. We are at this critical stage for the globe right now. My wish is for a dissolving of borders and a conscious raising of global citizens that can work together across borders to be part of this amazing, healing planet. This camp, you are welcome here regardless of who you are or where you’re from, whether your parents are Democrats or Republicans, Black or white, it doesn’t matter. I believe it will only change on a small, one-to-one basis. I can’t control the global carbon footprint of the whole world, but I can put a silo up for this building that cuts emissions by 85 percent.
"It takes one child at a time, one breath at a time, one thought, one action. That changes the world.”