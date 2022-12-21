Toward the top of Glastenbury Road sits a rustic home nestled in the ancient woods with a gorgeous view of Mount Equinox. The owner of that home, Ricky Harrington, a lifelong resident of Vermont, traces his family roots back to the beginnings of our country, with direct bloodlines linking him to the Green Mountain Boys of the Revolutionary War.
For the past 14 years, Harrington has had the odd job of town supervisor for two towns, Glastenbury and Somerset, both with an average of less than 0.12 residents per square mile. Harrington shares his views on maintaining towns where critters outnumber residents by the hundreds, and Bigfoot is rumored to roam, his long and historic lineage to the birth of our nation, living rurally as he gets older, and some of the changes he’s seen in Vermont over the years.
“My family’s been in Shaftsbury since the Revolutionary War. I have two grandfathers who are descendants of the Green Mountain Boys, and to be a descendant of the Green Mountain Boys, you have to have a direct bloodline to one of the soldiers that fought with Ethan Allen. I have been on this journey to find out more. It means a lot. I mean, it’s my family history. Waite Cemetery is filled with our history. My father, my grandfather, my great grandpa, my great-great grandpa, they’re all out there.
“I was born and raised in Shaftsbury, in the village, on much of the same acreage that our family settled on generations ago. If you go in there, it’s all Harringtons. They‘ve been there from before 1778, something like that.
“I am full of pride for where I’m from. I love Vermont. I’m a Vermonter. I’m not crazy about politics these days, because I’m not a liberal Vermonter, but this is my home.
“I started looking around Glastenbury. And, long story short, I found 25 acres up where I could buy. You’re not going to get anywhere more rural than we are in this house. That’s how I ended up here.
“The problem with so many properties these days is you go in, for instance, to see the farmer and tell him, ‘I’d like to buy 10 acres.’ Ten years down the road, he sells the rest of the acreage, and they break it up into parcels. And now you’re living in a town out in the country. If I’m going to live out in the country and have to put up with all you have to buy — four-wheel-drives and generators, everything else — I don’t want neighbors crawling up my bum. Here, you have to have a minimum of 25 acres. You have to have a minimum 300-foot road frontage. You can’t build back further than 800 feet from the road. I’m pretty much here, and I’ll probably die here. I‘ve told many people over the years that the next time I move, it will be out of Glastenbury in a box. But as you get older, it’s been 20 years, and things change. I’m 69. Things are getting tougher.
“This is the first year we haven’t had wood. The guy I bought it from was 79 years old, and he said, ‘I think I’m done doing wood.’ I said I couldn’t blame him for that, so I think I will no longer have wood. I told my wife it was time that we put in a propane tank and propane heater, along with our oil furnace. Things change.
“Getting older in a very rural place, even a beautiful place like this, you have to think about your health. My mother is finally in a community home. I never thought she would move out of the house in Shaftsbury that my father built. But the time comes, you know, you can no longer live on your own and care for yourself. There’s going to come a time. I don’t know when that is, though, that we’re just not going to be able to function. I mean, like right now, the last storm I’m out there, I have the plow, a four-wheeler. Yeah, I still do that. But you still have to shovel. It doesn’t all get done with machines. And that wears and tears on you as you get older, of course. There’s a balance between walking out in this beautiful place and seeing those mountains and the responsibility that goes with this kind of life, but I still look out and say, ‘Man, this is worth everything.’
“I want to be honest. The thing that I dislike is I don’t understand Vermont’s politics anymore. I don’t understand the people of Vermont anymore. When I grew up, I knew everybody in town. Everybody in town knew me. I didn’t have to lock my door. We didn’t even have locks. At 10 years old, I could walk down the road with my older brother, each of us with a shotgun in our hands with our beagle.
“If you’re not from Vermont, you may not understand this. When you go down south, a lot of the southern states put up posted signs. If you walk on their property, they almost have the right to shoot you, not even tell anybody. It’s sad, but it’s that way. Vermont is totally the opposite. You can walk any place if you don’t see posted signage. That’s the Vermont way. It’s changing. I mean, I’ve hunted all my life. There’s no place to hunt anymore. Everything is posted now. I’m upset. The people coming in from out of state don’t understand that Vermont way. And they decided that we need to post everything to keep people off. My dad said it best when he was almost at his death. He said, ‘Maybe I had lived too long.’ And sometimes I really wonder if I haven’t.
“I don’t want to come across as being cruel or anything like that. But my dad laid the whip on my hind end a few times, and I never wanted to go back for seconds. And to this day, I still don’t see any scars or any damage he’s done to me. And I can tell you this much, I was the luckiest bastard in the whole world. My mom and dad were the greatest. My mom still is great. I think of my dad every day. He was my hero.
“You don’t ever want to lay your hands on a kid, abuse him, but sometimes a little bit of this and that to wake them up, you know, to say it’s unacceptable what you’re doing, there’s got to be some kind of reason. It is a balance. It’s the same way in the courts in Bennington. We arrest these guys selling drugs or whatever, and we let them go on their own recognizance. How does that get their attention? There’s just no responsibility for nothing in this world anymore. If you’re responsible, you’re going to take it seriously. I just don’t think people take this stuff seriously anymore. It’s going to be a long time before it ever changes, if it ever does. You can’t turn the Titanic around.
“There are definitely more critters than people here. It’s a source of pride. When I got here, I was a little concerned about the property tax. I was on a local Republican committee. I called the governor and said, ‘Hey, is there any chance you’ll appoint me as the next supervisor?’ They’re appointed every two years by the governor. I made that comment to him and his people, and the next thing I knew, they asked if I wanted to be the supervisor. Absolutely, I said. I’m the first supervisor of Glastenbury who’s also a resident of the town. It’s been a long time, now. That’s a source of pride for me.
“It’s pretty uneventful. There are statutes on the supervisors of your duties: road commissioner, Select Board member in having to do with roads, School Board having to do with tuition, dog catcher, truant officer and constable. What it really is, is the state gives me the bill, and I just make sure I get it paid. My main purpose in this town is to sit down, make out a budget for the town, set the tax rate. There is no townwide property or school tax, only municipal tax. I send out the bills to all property owners, collect all the money, and pay into the state of Vermont. That’s the main function.
“Just four or five people are here, depending on the time of the year. There are nine property owners in Somerset, but I believe there are five full-time residents, and there are some other properties that don’t have to collect taxes.
“Back in the 1800s, Eagle Square had a mill up here that they did some logging on. Eagle Square was a blacksmith shop originally. The other side of the mountain goes right up into the Glastenbury wilderness. That’s where there was a big casino once and a pond stocked with fish. They had a train coming out of Bennington that drove right up there, where people went picnicking to pick ferns and stay at the casino. In 1927, it was destroyed by a famous flood. It’s just woods, now, and maybe Bigfoot and some ghosts.
“Most places you go up into Somerset, you swear to God you’re going back into like ‘Deliverance.’
“I don’t think there’s anything that will change around here. It’s one of the largest wilderness areas in New England, the second largest in Vermont behind Victory Bog up in the Northeast Kingdom. That in itself is a treasure. It’s not going to change. What you see is pretty much what Glastenbury is going to look like 100 years from now. That’s fine with me, and it’s fine with all the people who preceded me here. They put into place a 25-acre minimum, a huge amount of land. That keeps most people away. Somerset, that’s a whole different story. It’s like the Wild West over there. There’s no zoning. There’s no planning. People do what they want, build what they want, and where they want to build it. I just don’t see people ever migrating out to live there, either.
“This ghost thing, it’s a lot of crap made up to sell books and stuff. I mean, Paula Weldon was the young girl from Bennington College. She took a walk on Route 9, past Long Trail Road, and she disappeared. That’s 1949. Believe it. Funny fact, her father is responsible for the current Vermont state troopers because, at that time, we had just your local sheriff and constables. Her father was fairly well-to-do, out of Connecticut. He demanded that they do something, and he had the power to push and push, but she was never found.
“I’ve never seen a ghost here. I laugh to myself because, quite frankly, I am not really comfortable walking in the dark. I’ve always been scared of the dark all my life. That’s kind of weird. It’s about getting comfort where you live, I suppose. When we first moved up here, when we first bought the land, and we were cutting down some trees and opening this thing up, come nighttime, you’d hear some strange sounds, you know, goosebumps kind of stuff. And then, of course, there’s the Bigfoot thing up here. There are a lot of people who believe in it.”
What would you do If you saw Bigfoot walking toward the house one day?
“It wouldn’t bother me. As I tell everybody, Bigfoot isn’t such a bad guy. His wife makes a great apple pie.”