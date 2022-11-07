Julian Cullinane, 14, is a freshman at Burr and Burton Academy, where he’s appearing in his first theater production. Julian talks to Vermont Voices about courage, middle school and being different.
“Freshman year is going pretty well. I’m in the Theater Department, and we’re doing a show this week called ‘The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.’ I’m an understudy for one of the roles. It’s my first play. I love the Theater Department. Everyone here is really nice and accepting. I feel like I’m in a community here. One of my friends from middle school encouraged me to open up and try it. I know I could be more confident, and there’s room to grow, but it’s been great. You need to find the courage to just do things.
“I love acting and playing a role onstage. It makes me happy that I did something that was challenging for me. I love live performing, but I hate being on camera. All those insecurities and all those teenage things come up when you’re on camera. It’s kind of ironic, really.
“Middle school was hard. It was a Catholic school, and I started to question religion a few years earlier, so that became a struggle. I also didn’t have a great work ethic back then, so my academics slowed down a lot. I had a good friend group, and there wasn’t anything necessarily hard about it. I just didn’t take it seriously, and my parents got on me for that. It’s not a really good look to have terrible grades, especially since I was coming here where the standards are very high. The pressure was on because there were so many expectations.
“At some point, I thought to myself, the hell with it. If I’m not going to put the work in, then why even come here? I had to make that decision to put the work in and do what I needed to do instead of not being successful. I slowly realized that failing was not for me, so I changed. It made a big difference.
“I lost my grandma a while back, and it was a tough time for everyone. We were all on edge when that happened, my whole family. We were all a train wreck when that happened. What helped most was listening to music. It pulled me through that. I’d listen to Pink Floyd, and it really helped. It was calming and smooth, the flow of the music, even though many of the people I was hanging out with weren’t listening to the same music as I was.
“It doesn’t really matter that I was different or that I listened to different music or liked something that wasn’t the same. It doesn’t really matter. If you let others’ opinions affect who you are, that doesn’t really help you in any way.
“I sometimes get scared about not knowing what’s going to happen next. There are always things keeping you guessing, and that can be scary.
“I haven’t been in love yet. There will be a time for that, but not right now. It’s just not important to me right now. It’s much more important to be where I am and doing what I’m doing.
“There’s a lot of kids here who just don’t fit in and click with other people. They try to find ways to fit in as best they can. I have also felt that, and there have been times when I’ve tried to fit in with other people. That has worked out for me, but there are others that struggle with that. It makes me feel bad, and I’ve tried to reach out to those who have struggled. You never want to be that person who would exclude somebody.
“It’s kind of sad what’s happening right now in the world. All this corruption everywhere, all these terrible things happening. My generation, we’re not exactly in a great situation. Climate change and all these protests happening, bigotry, racism, it’s scary. I think we can turn this around, be one community again. I really think there’s hope for us.
“I would tell anyone coming to high school who might be worried not to worry, because it’s going to be fine. I was really worried about what would happen, about finding friends. And don’t depend so much on other kids or even teachers telling you what you need to know. You need to find out for yourself and make some mistakes along the way. Just have fun.”