The sounds of the air-raid sirens blasted through the gallery as participants were ushered into a long, dark utility room barely lit by several candles on the floor. The doors, closed tight against the siren’s blare, left the gathered in darkness as they sat on the concrete, listening to a recording of a young lady as she describes hiding in the basement of her childhood home in Ukraine as the bombs dropped from the sky.
A new exhibit at Bennington College features the photographic works of that young woman, Diana Chipak, a student at the college and a citizen of Ukraine who lived through several months of those air-raid sirens in the basement of her childhood home in a war-torn Ukraine.
Chipak’s exhibit, part of a larger photo exhibit at the college, was presented in two parts, each representing the duality of Chipak’s life for the past few years, one of an ordinary Bennington College student living in Vermont, and one of fear and anxiety in a time of war.
We spoke with Chipak about her childhood in Ukraine, her journey to Vermont as a student and photographer, and fleeing into Germany as a refugee with her younger brother in the midst of war.
“I don’t want to dwell too much in war, right? Because while I am here, I understand what’s happening back home. My bodily experience is of a safe, calm Vermont. I think it was these two separate parts of myself that I find difficult to reconcile ... and this is specifically what I wanted to communicate to the audience, this dichotomy of producing art, capturing the beauty, and then also having a way to communicate what it’s like to be in a war, because that experience you cannot fully understand unless you’ve been to a war zone.
“Today, we bought sticks for shovels. Basically, to protect yourself from tanks, you make barricades. And the way you do that, you take bags, and you fill that with sand, and you pile them together,” a recording at exhibit says.
“I grew up on the West side of Ukraine, by the Polish border, until I was 17. We come from very humble origins, a working-class family. My dad is a carpenter, and my mom, she’s an electrician. They got together following the collapse of the Soviet Union and fell madly in love. They had kids very soon, four of us. I’m the oldest.
“I was one of the eight people nominated for a scholarship to attend international high schools called United World Colleges. I was very privileged to go to Victoria, Canada. I studied there for two years. I was accepted at Bennington College and, in 2021, was on my way to Germany for a college internship semester. I came back in early January. And I was just about to apply for my German visa. There was already a buildup of the military by the border. Nobody really believed it would happen.
“It was the 24th of February. I woke up. And we didn’t hear any explosions in my home house, but my phone began blasting messages, saying the worst had started. We collected our family and went to the town. People were in a panic, in massive queues by banks, everybody trying to withdraw cash, because we thought the financial system would collapse. And then the grocery stores and pharmacies, trying to buy every medicine possible. You could just feel the fear, see it. There was just this silent knowledge. The air was really charged around you. Nobody was smiling or joking around, just people trying to prepare for the war in some way, as they thought it would be reasonable.
“I went to the store, and we got nonperishable groceries and alcohol and cigarettes, because I’d read that that was a tradable currency in case the worst scenario happened. We were all trying to do something while panicking. You go from really, really low to really, really high really quickly. I think, for me, I was less panicked than my family members, so I delayed Germany, so I could stay.
“Russia has sent Secret Service in civil uniforms into many of the towns, mine included. They were walking around, putting small explosives, throwing them around, a kind of campaign to get people fearful, to create mass fear. And that worked at first.
“I was there for two months. The town was filled with refugees. Everybody seemed to be pushing toward Poland. All of a sudden, all these people came and actually lived in my town, a westward migration, mostly women and children, but also a lot of men who couldn’t leave the country, so they came to the western part.
“There is one of the largest nuclear power stations in the world on the other side of Ukraine. Nuclear doesn’t do distances. We have the legacy of Chernobyl. The basement is not going to save us, I knew. I was reading up and all of these ways you can protect yourself from radiation. But we didn’t have proper bunkers. That day, when they captured the nuclear power plant, which would have like four times the capacity of Chernobyl, the fuel could not be cooled down. There was this just this full day of ‘it’s not repaired.’ And I was extremely worried, something you cannot see, but you know that exposure to it will kill you over time. At least, if you’re recovered from the war, you can have some sort of quality of life. All of that is undermined if you are talking about nuclear exposure. There were all these conversations swirling around about World War III and nuclear terror. That day, when they were talking about that, that was a reality. I mean, especially knowing that this was out of anyone’s control. That was our reality.
“I think operating in war — there’s like a couple of ways you can react to it. You can either freeze, and sort of not do anything and be scared. Or you can, despite that fear that you have inside of you, grow. Isn’t that the backbone of improving your well-being and helping others? I’m the oldest of four. I have other people to take care of. So, I wasn’t in a place where I could allow myself to just be in a dark place.
“I was following the news all the time while it was happening in my hometown, and I was constantly following what was going on in other places, which was unhealthy to a degree. I had migraines and was suffering from anxiety. I told my parents I was going to Germany and took my younger brother with me. He had some mental health difficulties. He had these depressive episodes, and he wasn’t reacting to the war in a healthy way. My brother had two options. He can either die, or he can grow up really, really fast, just to die slowly.
“We left for Germany with no visas or no place to stay. I texted in a local Facebook group, asking if there’s any housing ideas. The war had started. I tried to get a visa, but the embassy is already closed down, with all of the diplomats evacuated, so we became unofficial refugees.
“We were in Germany for nine months. We found a host family who helped us. I was fully focused on my brother for nine months. My main single goal was to support him. He has never been abroad or away from our home. I was preparing all of his paperwork, so he could live on his own. He still lives on his own right now in Germany, because he is a refugee. He has housing provided for him, and he has a social worker that works with him to develop a plan. ... He found a Ukrainian community, people who were also forced to leave. He’s doing OK. We got very lucky.
“My life has been divided: until war and after war.
“Despite being one of the richest places in the world, and the mobility that comes from being able to earn money, I’m not sure if Americans are fully happy. I’ve met some incredible people here, but I’ve also seen a lot of people who feel upset, and maybe they don’t really know fully why that’s the case. I would suggest they travel the world and get a different perspective, go to other places, and see other ways of life that are humbler and simpler. It makes you really appreciate what you have. Stop looking for differences or points of conflict among family members. Stop focusing on the individual self and compromise some of their hard stances. They might disagree, but they don’t have as much time with their loved ones as they think.
“I want to have a house in the mountains in Ukraine. I was building this house in my mind, but I never took the time to really think, ‘Is there going to be anyone there with me?’ The war made me realize that it’s not the house I truly care about. It’s that experience of being comfortable with people that I love and being in a community. It shifted my focus from being hyper career-oriented or hyper goal-oriented to being more settled and present.
“I wake up in the morning, terrified that, while I was sleeping, something major happened. When I wake up, the first thing I’d do is get to my phone to check the news,” another recording at the exhibit says.
“My dad is somewhere in the east, fighting this war. He doesn’t even tell me his location. I don’t know what he’s doing. He’s not allowed to say anything. He’s in my mind every single day. I have to make peace with the possibility of not seeing him again. That’s what I wake up to.
“There are no winners in war. Even if they win, they still have a national trauma. There’s already been a very high human cost to this war, and I don’t see our people, our president and me giving up on the fight. I’m just trying to connect my work to helping people go forward. I am still very hopeful that it will end soon, and I can go on doing the things that regular students do.
“What I want people in Vermont to understand is that freedom, safety and democracy are very sacred.
“I’ve been living abroad for so long. They say if you live in other places, you leave a part of your heart everywhere you go. I know now that’s true.”
Diana Chipak’s exhibit at Bennington College is open to the public for a limited time.