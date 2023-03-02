MANCHESTER — Wu Tong is destined for great things. All you have to do is ask him. Wu, from mainland China, is a foreign exchange student at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, just another student among the many who come to Vermont from the far reaches of the world. You’d never guess what this senior has accomplished at the tender age of 20. Wu chats with Vermont Voices about dedication, hard work, drumming, skiing, and striving to be the best in the world.
"I come from a town outside of Beijing, China. This is my first season here at BBA. I came to America for the first time in my sophomore year in Squaw Valley in Lake Tahoe, California.
"I'm an alpine skier, a professional alpine skier now. My dream is to go to the Olympic games. I was chosen for the Chinese team, but COVID came, and they canceled all the workouts. My parents thought it would be dangerous, so they wanted me to change schools, come to BBA, play drums, and be safe. I'm studying history and music.
“I grew up near Beijing and started playing drums when I was 5. The first time I played drums, the teacher told me my talent was super high. I didn't even practice drums ever before that. I don't remember much about it, but I got interested in playing drums and kept going. I wanted to be a professional. My family bought me a drum set in my house, which I liked. In China, school is different than in America. We finish school in late days, like six o'clock or later. I don't have too much time to practice my drums when I finish my school day. But I still spent five hours practicing, like every day, even though it was so hard. My hands and fingers turned all black when I was 6 or 7 years old because I practiced so hard.
“The first time in the drum class, we had three students. The teacher made a game for us. He gave us a beat, and you had to try your best and play freestyle. These two guys, my friends, they don't know how to play, like me, none of us did, but I just heard the music that first time, and I followed that.
“I’m here today because of my parents. They didn't care what I learned, but like it or not, they wanted me to try my best. I was the China champion for drums when I was 12. I always want to be the best. Same with skiing. I started skiing when I was a teenager, 13. I made the National team as a junior. I started skiing like in China. Not everyone can do it. Skiing in China is expensive, so I started late. I loved it. I got first certified in the Beijing championships and then in the national champions.
“I feel special because everybody in China works hard, but I always tried to work extra hard. If you work four hours, I want to work five. I loved it. I'm not like always playing the fancy stuff when I play drums, I play simple, and I try and get faster and better. I play just to practice, to keep getting better.
“My favorite band is Dream Theater. They are big in Europe. The drummer is the fastest and the top drummer in the world. Here, I play ACDC. People like that, and they clap me. That’s what I played at the show a few weeks ago, but it's very easy for me. I like to try harder things. (laughter)
“Sometimes, if I practice for five hours, I don't need to look into anything else. I just play, even if people around me are doing other things, playing outside, having fun, playing soccer. It's hard. It's hard to say that, but I want to succeed.
“I just want to make money. And I’m focused on helping my dad. I don't want to do, like, any drama. I want to be a professional. When I was young, I had a dream of drumming, skiing, just to focus my day. I didn't need to worry about everything because I knew my parents could face any problem for me. But right now, I'm 20. I’m not a small boy anymore. You have to grow up. You have to make money.
“I want to be chairman of the biggest company in the world. I just want to follow my dad. He’s making stuff for China. Yeah, like, I mean, he's not like really smart people. He just likes to sell garments for America, southern Europe. He's a good salesman. I credit my dad because when he was young, he didn't have any money. The first time going out on his own, he only had a watch. Right now, he has a lot of money because he can do something many other people can’t, you know, make a business, sacrifice, and work hard. I want to be like that. When I have kids, I will ask them if they want. I'm not trying to tell them what to do. I will tell them you just need to be better than me. I will help them, and I will send them to best school. If they like skiing or drama, I will send them to the best teacher to give them the opportunity.
“If I work hard for a reason, I trust I can be best. Yes. I sometimes think that I stopped playing drums so long ago. Last month, it was my first time playing drums since I was 12 years old. In 2014 I stopped drumming and just focused on skiing. In six years, I got into the national team and didn't play drums the whole time. It came right back. I picked up the drumsticks for the show because I wanted to show the people at school that I’m the best. (laughter)
"I’ve always been this way, felt this way since I was a little boy. I started playing drums, and I’d hear someone on the radio, and I’d tell myself why can’t I be that good? I know I can be. I just practice. I asked my teacher, ‘how can I be that good?’ He just taught me. He told me, 'If you see your friends outside playing soccer, playing video games, can you keep playing, practicing your drums? If you can do that, you can be the best.'
“I didn't feel like I was sacrificing like it was not good. I feel good because I know I’ll be better.
“After college, I will go back to China. My whole family is there. Family is important."
Any girlfriends?
“No. I’m pretty broke.
“I like Vermont. It is super safe, and I love skiing. I can ski every day if I want, but I don't like having to drive all over, like, if I want to go to the bank or to New York, it’s a long drive to go anywhere. I like having a lot of people around and being able to walk places, like in a city."
What do you want to tell other kids that are your age that want to be the best at something?
“If you want to be the best in the world, you need to learn how to say, here is your dream this size. (Wu holds his hands apart to show how big dreams are) This is your girlfriend, your video games, and fun stuff. (Wu holds his hands small, close together.) If you want to be good, something needs to go, and be thrown out. You can be best if you work hard and finish your dreams. You need to work hard. Don’t be distracted. If someone says you don't have the talent, don't trust them. Trust yourself and just work hard. Keep practicing, not for one day, one month, more like keep going. At 10 years, maybe you will be better than me.”
Wu will be performing on drums at an open-air concert in the courtyard at Burr and Burton Academy on May 19, at 12:30 p.m. For further information, contact the school directly.