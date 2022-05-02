Kiana Pierce, 25, has struggled with addiction and substance use for many years. She has been sober for 16 months, and is now a peer recovery coach and administrative assistant working for Turning Point Center of Bennington. She has two children and is looking forward to earning certification in recovery in the near future.
“I had been with my 2-year-old daughter when she got out of the house three different times, running around outside all alone. Department for Children and Families soon got involved. I lied and tried to hide what was happening, but over the weeks and months, I was always either sick or high most days and, in 2020, they were both taken away.”
“It took a lot for me to get to rock bottom. I think it was multiple rock bottoms. After my children were gone, I started shooting up. I OD’d four times. I felt so pathetic and in so much pain that I didn’t want to be here anymore. I knew somewhere inside that I had to change, or I wasn’t going to be here much longer. I attempted suicide four times. I didn’t know how much heroin or crack cocaine I did, and I didn’t really care. That last time, the pain was so overwhelming. I remember getting hold of Turning Point, telling them I didn’t want to live anymore. They somehow convinced me to get myself to the hospital, that I was worth something, just to try and hold on.”
“This past January was a year since I’ve been completely sober. I got my children back a month ago. It was one of the few happy days of my life, seeing them home again.”
“Now I talk to people who are still struggling with addiction. We talk, I listen, and I tell them my story. I tell them that they are worthy of saving, worthy of a wonderful life.”