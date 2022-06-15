BENNINGTON — Perri Morris has been playing cello for over 60 years. A graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School, Morris has performed in some of the most important music venues worldwide. She has been a faculty member at Mount Holyoke College, West Texas A&M, Keene State College and the former Westfield State College, and the assistant principal cellist of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for the past 19 years. Morris performs with the Vermont, Springfield and Berkshire symphonies, Opera North and the New York Chamber Soloists, and teaches cello in Bennington and Williamstown, Mass. Her students range in age from 5 to 75.
“I was 9 when I first picked up the cello. My sister and I received a letter from school, informing us that the music teacher felt that we had musical aptitude and that they wanted us to try out for a new string instrument program they were just starting. My sister started on the violin. I remember the screeching sounds and thinking I would have to play the violin, as well. They took me into a room filled with violins and cellos, and, being 9, I chose the cello because it was bigger, and I’d be able to show up my sister.
"That first lesson, the cello rumbles and vibrates against your stomach like crazy, and I remember thinking that that feeling was the best thing that ever happened to me, so I rushed home and insisted that everybody play this tiny, quarter-sized cello so they could feel what I did.
“I met a man at Bennington College for lessons that played for me that first day. I’d never heard anything like that before; so hypnotic and beautiful. I knew from that point forward that this is what I needed to do, to be able to make those sounds.
“When I was 21, I was invited to play at the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina, and Spoleto, Italy. I’d never been that far south, and the morning after I arrived, I was told that I had to try this one little diner for breakfast, so I sat at the counter a stool away from a gentleman about my age, sitting there in a back-brace. I couldn’t help but notice something on his plate I didn’t recognize, so I leaned over and said, ‘You’re eating something so unfamiliar to me, but it looks good. What is it?’ 'They’re grits. You have to try it.' About an hour later, I show up for rehearsal, and that same man in the back-brace is standing on stage, getting ready to practice a concerto he’d be performing later that night. He sees me, and he waves. I was rehearsing on stage with Yo-Yo Ma, and someone asked me how I knew him. I said he’s the guy with the grits.
“I’ve played all over for a long time, but I’ve always played and observed myself while I played, judging, thinking my inner-critic, ever-present. Recently, I played a concert and, for maybe the first time, I played as myself. I wasn’t judging my performance. I almost forgot where I was, sitting with the pianist, playing for everyone in that room. Nothing else existed right then. I was lost inside the music. There was something so peaceful and right. I don’t know why I was so free at that moment, but it has stuck with me.
“I played at Tanglewood with Leonard Bernstein when I was 22. It was a complicated piece of music. I remember thinking at rehearsals that some points in the music seemed just unplayable. That’s how hard it was, but when the concert came, I played every note. I knew I had to play it for him, every single note. I don’t know how that happened, maybe it was him or the inspiration he gave everyone, but I knew he needed those notes from me, even things I couldn’t physically do. Bernstein was always 600 percent on whenever he performed. His presence allowed others to come close to that, to push through. There’s a freedom in breaking the earthly bounds of what you thought you could do. You’re almost singing to yourself, and it’s coming out of the cello. When the concert was over, I didn’t even remember what happened or how I did it.
“The cello has opened up a whole life to me that would have been untouchable to most, playing with some of the best players and seeing the world, these things that perhaps someone whose father was a high school dropout and a clothing salesman would have never had a chance to do. That’s what this has meant to me. I want to play as much as I can, now that I can play the way I’ve always envisioned myself playing all these years. I took off 20 years in the middle of my career to raise my son. I kept playing and teaching, but I remember one of my teachers telling me that I had a 'city profession,' that I needed to live in a big city with all their opportunities.
"Growing up, my best friend had very parallel training, and she, at some point, moved to New York City. She’s now the lone cellist in 'Hamilton' on Broadway. She spent her life there. I made that choice long ago about what I wanted the quality of my life to be and what was more important. For me, it was family, the person, not the career."
Any regrets?
“Lots, but I know I’ve done some good in the world. I am so very proud of taking this journey. I also know that someday, my fingers will not be able to keep up with what I want to do, and I won’t be physically able to keep up anymore. I know I am at the end of my cello career. I know it will happen, but that won’t matter much. It’s always been about the music. Every once in a while, I hear those notes coming from my cello, those beautiful notes, and everything is all right with the world. It’s not about whether you can do what you did forever. It’s about being human. I’m waiting on the next 50 years.”