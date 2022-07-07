Ellen Viereck, 94, of Shaftsbury calls herself an old New England Codger, with a smile that lit up the room. She’s witnessed some amazing things in her long life, from surviving a hurricane that nearly wiped out her home to teaching native Eskimos on a secluded island in Alaska before it became a state. She’s been a teacher, an artist, a book illustrator, a world traveler, a scholar, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a world-class gardener, raised horses, and became a fierce guardian of Vermont’s remaining open spaces.
“In 1938, when I was just 10, I survived a great hurricane. We lived in a school right on the coast in Connecticut. Eight hundred people died in the storm that day. A huge wave blew out our whole dining room wall during the worst part of the storm, and I remember my sister and me getting into a rowboat the next day to retrieve all of our dining room chairs that were out of the water of Wilson Cove and washed up along the beach. I don’t remember being scared, though. I thought it was fun, even though our family had to rebuild what was lost and all those people died. I guess that’s what being 10 is all about.
“I headed to Alaska right after I got married somewhere around 1949. We were both so young when I went up there, so naïve, but I fell madly in love with a handsome man from Dartmouth, and you know how young people are with those lovey-dovey things. I think I would have followed him anywhere. Anyway, on the way up the Alcan Highway we ran out of tires, so we had to stop for a while, and I had to work at a roadside restaurant waiting tables to save enough to buy new tires to get up there. My husband worked with the men, and I remember whenever it was a nice day, all the men in the village would go fishing, and we women would be left pumping gas and feeding people. Welcome to being married.
“We went back to teach up there sometime before Alaska became a state. We were both sent to King’s Island on the coast of the Bering Sea by the Alaska Native Service. We taught the Aleut Eskimos for over two years, high above a cliff overlooking the rocky coast with no electricity and the only hospital 300 miles away. Supplies came once a year when a freighter would drop off essentials onto the rocks for the native schools, and we’d have to carry the supplies up the steep mountain. We had a year’s supply of toilet paper in between the walls and between the rafters in the attic as our insulation between the 2x4’s. By spring, it would start to run out.
“I’m trying to remember all of these stories and adventures, but many are hard to recall, hard to say. I guess that’s the trouble with being 94.”
“I illustrated several of my husband’s books, including many children’s books and a history of colonial New England. One of the books he wrote while we were in Alaska, about building a wilderness cabin with his dad, well, we’d had our ups and downs in our long marriage, and that particular summer he wrote that book, I was pretty sore with him, but I still did the drawings. I sometimes look at the illustrations to see if any of that anger comes through in the pictures. When I look at it, I can still feel why I was so angry, but I don’t think we need to go into that today. (laughter)
“Even though we considered the tribe poor, they weren’t inferior. I remember the older siblings would sit next to the younger kids and try to interpret what I said so that the little ones could understand. They were all wonderful students. When the walrus came through, heading north into the Arctic Ocean for the summer on the ice pack, the whole village would hunt. And in the afternoons, the kids would help carry the seals up the steep stairs from the rocks below. They would also climb the cliffs looking for seabird eggs to take home. I know it was a hardscrabble existence, but they always seemed happy. There was a measles outbreak soon after we got there, tuberculosis, too, and the village lost quite a few children, but they took it as a part of their lives. It made me feel both sorrow and gratefulness.
“I’ve traveled all over the place. I was in Russia and Turkey, Africa, and painted one summer in Ireland. Vermont has been my home for so long now. This house was built in 1788. I’ve been here nearly 70 years now. It’s become part of who I am, and I’ll be here until my last days. I put most of the land in a protected land trust so it never gets developed. It’s important because there’s so little land that isn’t developed anymore. There ought to be some land that is left open. The children born today might never see the land the way it’s meant to be, open to agriculture and farmed by families. Kids need to spend time outdoors exploring whenever they can. It drives me crazy when I see kids on their phones. I sometimes think we’ve lost our way about that.
“My grandmother was a newspaper reporter in Boston in the late 1800s. She carried a pearl-handled .45 in her purse when she went to work. She traveled the world and would bring back exotic surprises for me from all over. She’d go out into the cove and catch eels in the water with her hands. She also taught me to be a gardener and to love the land. That has stuck with me always.
“I’ve had a full life. I’ve done most of the things I’ve ever wanted to do. I’ve been fortunate. If I kick the bucket tomorrow, I won’t feel cheated. Just look around.”