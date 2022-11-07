Tim Richards, 65, of Bennington, spent the better part of Monday morning hunting for valuable things that were lost. The Vermont native could be seen strolling quietly and alone across the deserted beach at Shaftsbury State Park, swaying his metal detector back and forth as he looked out on the choppy lake. Tim took a few moments from the windy, beautiful morning to reflect on getting older, adjusting to change, and all things lost and found.
“I mostly look for lost change, maybe some jewelry or whatever I can find. I’ve been doing this since I was in my early twenties, finding stuff that people lost. I can’t remember the last time I was here, maybe 30 or 40 years ago when I first got into this. This park has a lot of history dating from the 1800s. I remember finding some really old coins right here, buffalo nickels, V-nickels, half-dimes, some dating back to the 1800s. I once found a bunch of musket balls dating from around the Ticonderoga era.
“I’m getting a lot older now. My body isn’t in as good a shape as it once was. I try to get out often, once or twice a week, but the summer was so hot, and it’s hard to get around in the winter. Sometimes, I can get out early in the morning in the summer, or I try to. My wife doesn’t really care about me out here. She still works, so I’m pretty much alone most of the day. I have a few of these metal detectors, maybe five or six, so sometimes that gets her a little upset. (Tim laughs out loud.)
“I was pushed into retirement a couple of years ago. I was a production manager for a local company here in Southern Vermont. The company I was working for announced one day that they were packing up and moving to Ohio. I was around 59 when it happened. I tried for a long while to find something in my area of expertise, but at that age, finding anything close was hard. I wound up doing some temporary work here and there, but going from a sit-down manager job to a production line job took a heavy toll on me.
“Right around that time, I had a tragedy happen with my family. My son, Dustin, lost his battle with drugs. I was never quite the same after that. They say you can get over something like that, but you never do. You just learn to live with it, is all. Between the physical pain I was in and Dustin losing that battle, my wife said don’t work no more, so now here I am.
“I see myself doing this for a long while. I’d like to get up to the beaches on the shore more often, but I’m not sure I can get there except maybe once or twice a year these days. I still dream about stuff, though. One day I’ll find that big hoard of treasure buried out there somewhere, that fat pot of gold out there. I’m gonna keep trying until I can’t do it anymore, that’s for sure.”