Julie Weber, 50, is a lifelong resident of Pownal, or a “Pownal brat,” as she likes to call herself. She recently lost both feet to an infection related to diabetes but has maintained the positive attitude and hearty work schedule she’s always carried since she was a child, moving forward with a smile, love, and the perseverance she learned from her mother while growing up. Julie just graduated from the three-year program at the New England Municipal Clerks Institute and Academy. She is currently the Town Clerk of Pownal.
“Not much has changed around here since I was a kid. A few more stores, some more people moving in, but it’s still the same kind of place I grew up in. People check on each other, where you can ask a neighbor for something, and they would drop what they were doing and help you. People here always looked out for one another, especially growing up.
“My mom had all us girls very young. We were very close-knit, my sisters and me. Even though things were hard growing up, and we didn’t have a lot, and money was tight, we always had each other. Mom worked a lot, so we took care of each other and depended on each other. I was always the strong one, always had this positive attitude ever since I can remember. I still do. Mom had us chopping and stacking our firewood for heat and raising vegetables to eat. Even as very young kids, we always knew about work, how to be independent, and how to move forward. We were taught those life skills very early. I’m grateful for that. There weren’t any vacations or fancy new things, but we had much more. It was the four of us, always with each other’s back, still to this day.
“My memories of summer were filled with playing on the block with friends, gardening, going over to the river, and will always include walking over to Mr. Winchester’s store to get a treat once or twice a month with all my sisters and all of our friends from Church Street whenever we could afford it. My favorite was the pepperoni sticks and a soda. Mr. Winchester is still around, and he remembers all of us girls. We weren’t all that wild, but people still remember us as ‘those Weber girls.’ We were just free.
“I broke my foot one day at work, but I didn’t know it at the time. I have very high pain tolerance, so I worked through it. On the exact same day, a year later, while working my second job, I broke the other foot. I went to the doctor, and he put me in a mobility halo with pins and rods, then a boot, then a cast. At some point, my right foot became swollen. It was badly infected at the ankle and, after some time on antibiotics and being diabetic, I was told it would have to be removed at some point soon.
“I’d saved for over a year to go to Rhode Island with my friends to see the ocean for the first time in my life, so I’d held off my surgery. I was so excited to go. I vividly remember walking through the sand with a walker and my feet wrapped in plastic bags so that I could touch my toes in the water and look out at the ocean.
“Both my parents died in 2013, and my younger sister died soon after my parents did. I remember she died in Berkshire Medical Center, and when it was time to go to the hospital, when my foot got so bad and painful that I needed to have it removed, I remember not wanting to go because it was the same hospital that my sister died. I miss her a great deal. Eventually, the swelling and pain got to be severe, though, so in January of 2020, I was so sick that I allowed them to remove my right foot. A week later, I developed another, worse infection on my left foot and ankle. I took a deep breath and allowed them to remove my other foot a few days later. I know that sounds devastating to most people, but I stayed positive that whole time. I grew up that way. I never wanted anyone to feel sorry for me. I always felt that I could do this and that I would do this, get on with my life. That’s how I was raised, that you never give up.
“I received my first prosthetic in October of that same year. My 8-year-old (step)grandson, who loves Batman, told me he wanted to help me learn how to walk again. I asked to use one of his t-shirts and surprised him with a Batman prosthetic for my first year out of the hospital. He was so excited. I know he helped me walk again.
“I’ve done so much in my life. I’m happy with who I am. It’s a great life, a positive life. I know with all my heart that you just have to go forward. There’s always something better just around the corner. I think we get pushed to our limits to realize that we are strong and can get through anything we set our mind to. Things happen for a reason.
“I used to call this old guy in town ‘pegleg’ because he had one leg. It wasn’t out of meanness or making fun. It was just a nickname. I sometimes say it was karma that I had my feet removed because of that, except I had two feet removed, so I have credit coming for one foot in the karma bank. (laughter)
“I remember comforting my sisters after they’d heard about the second foot, but I told them that it was all OK, that I would be OK, and so would they. I’ve always been that person. There was never any depression or ‘why me’ because of all of this. I spend many weekends watching children, nieces, and nephews, sometimes six or seven at a time, so the parents can have some alone time. I couldn’t have any children myself, but being with them brings me great joy. They call me ‘crazy lady.’ The world has so much happiness if you look around.
“Never think negatively. Once you feel sorry for yourself, you can’t ever go back. I always tell people that, especially people who might be suffering. Love your life. I love my life and wouldn’t change a thing.”