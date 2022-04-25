Wally Mattison, 97, is a World War II veteran living in Pownal. He participated in many significant battles, including the Normandy D-Day invasion. On Sept. 12, 1944, one week after his 20th birthday, a bullet caught Mattison in the lower back. He received the Purple Heart and later the French Medal of Honor — France's highest civil and military decoration — for his heroic actions.
“Our job was to go door-to-door behind the German lines, checking houses for weapons and soldiers. It was right when the war ended. We had been ordered to kick people out of their houses. They didn't have anywhere else to go. I remember this wonderful family sitting there at the table, the wife trying to give me some of the potato pancakes that they were sharing between them. I told her that I didn’t want any, but she insisted I have some. She knew why I’d refused, even though I was hungry. They barely had enough food for themselves, but they wanted to share what they had. I know how scared they must have been seeing us there standing inside their house with their children. There was an old lady alone in one of those houses. She grabbed my arm and offered me her room to stay in, her bed, so that I could rest. She was shaking, trembling, as tears poured from her eyes — that poor old lady. I never forgot her or the way she stood there, trying to be brave in front of these enemy soldiers, so scared and all alone. That’s what most affected me. To this day, I can still see her face.”