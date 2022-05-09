BENNINGTON — Alyvia Metcalf, 25, was born with Down syndrome, has obsessive-compulsive disorder and lost the hearing in one of her ears as a baby. She dreams of kindness in the world, singing in front of an audience, meeting her hero, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and becoming mayor of Bennington one day. She has a twin brother, Austin, and lives with her family here in Bennington.
“When I was a baby, I got meningitis and lost hearing on one ear, so sometimes I talk a little weird. Every time I talked when I was younger, people didn’t know how to understand me. Sometimes they would be mean if I’d have to make a sentence. I have Down syndrome. It was frustrating with the other kids if they didn’t understand what I was trying to say. Sometimes they would be mean, bully me and talk behind my back, mostly in middle school and high school. It was really hurtful, but my twin brother would help me.
“We are twins, but he was born without Down syndrome, so he’s normal. I felt weird growing up. Sometimes when I’d get emotional, my brother and I would play games, and he’d tell me not to give up on myself. I want to be like him when I get sad and have more confidence in myself. He’s taller than me, and he still always protects me. He’s a brother that understands me a lot. He hugs me and kisses me on the head. He’s always my brother. Sometimes he’s a pain, but I still love him.
“I really want to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He’s my favorite guy ever. I think I would tell him if I met him that he has nice abs. I had a big crush on him a while ago. I watched all his movies. I want to meet him so badly. I would like to tell him how much I like him … as a friend.
“I want people to know that I’m really kind and how much I want to make the world a better place. I want people to recycle all the paper and glass and things, so we can make a difference in cleaning up the oceans. I want to be more confident, strong and proud, like Austin and my mother and grandma. I want to be more inspirational, like my brother always tells me, that I can do whatever I want to do. Sometimes I get sad, and I have to take medicine, but my brother always tells me just to keep looking forward and don’t look back. I know he’s proud of me. That’s what he tells me a lot, too.
“One day, I want to be mayor of Bennington, Vermont. I’d be Mayor Metcalfe. I want to talk to everyone and see how they are doing. I won an award once for putting people in contact with other people in town. It was fun.
“I want to tell other people with Down syndrome that you need to be confident. My parents tell me that I’m more special than my brother. He doesn’t have Down syndrome, so that’s how I became special. I’d rather be normal than have Down syndrome, but I like being special.”