Shawn Pratt works as a support staff at Mount Anthony Union Middle School. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and has been a resident of Bennington for over 20 years. We spoke with Shawn about growing up poor in New York City, Bennington’s drug problems, leadership, starting a semi-professional basketball team in Vermont, and some serious challenges facing minorities in a small town.
“I grew up in Brooklyn, New York, in Coney Island. We had to worry a lot of times about where our next meal was coming from, but my family — my mother, four sisters, and two brothers — were very supportive and made sure that I stayed out of trouble. Brooklyn in those days was ... you can get into trouble very easily. My family helped keep me safe and out of all of that.
“My family cared about me and always wanted to know where I was, wanted to keep an eye on the place. My mother was always fearful of us being in the neighborhood because she was worried about things that may happen, but she made sure that she took care of all of us. You know, all those things that parents should do.
“My father had a very bad drug problem. That kind of had a ripple effect on my family. My mother had to do a lot of the labor and all of that other stuff to hold us together and herself together. My sisters and brother also protected me from the people in the neighborhood. Basketball kept me out of trouble, too. My friends and their families were going through similar situations. We all came together and understood that we had to do the right thing, not get in trouble. We knew as long as we stayed together as a group, as friends, we were OK.
“There was a guy by the name of David Harris, but everyone knew him by his nickname, 'Chocolate.' He was a guy that was our age in our neighborhood, just a regular guy. A lot of us in those types of neighborhoods, we have to battle certain things, you know, especially on the streets — peer pressure, all kinds of things, money, drugs.
“Chocolate was a guy that didn't have that protection, didn't have that mother, that father, or a family who protected him. Remember, during the '70s, it was a big opioid epidemic in New York City. And a lot of our parents succumbed to that. And his parents were one of those that succumbed to that. That led him to the streets. Everybody loved him. He had a lot of people that cared about him. One day, we got a call that he was across town over in Brownsville or Flatbush area, and he was shot to death. And still, to this day, a lot of the guys, we remember that and carry that with us.
“We didn't have a lot of money. I used to sell sodas on the beach in Coney Island, but I didn't have a license, so we would frequently get our sodas taken away. But really, there was no other outlet for us to do a lot of stuff. So, we kind of leaned on each other for support in those situations.
"There was a lot of gun violence then, especially with law enforcement and how they handled things. And it was violence in the streets, too. I can see elements of that discrimination against different types of people here. We all know the basic ones, right? Poverty touches everyone. It doesn't have a color to it. But, you know, I see a lot of people out here making choices because they have to live, whether it’s selling drugs or whatever it is, which is the number one thing around here, opioids.
“Many of these people I see, they don't understand how to really stand up for themselves because the system that we're currently under tells us not to try to stand up for ourselves. If this kid calls another a name, a racist name, the N-word, or whatever, and the person would report it, once it’s reported, it just disappears. Nothing happens. I think it’s because we live in an all-white town. There are certain things that people are OK with, and then there are things they're not. If someone steals a bike left unlocked on a rack outside, that’s not OK. They don't tolerate any of those kinds of things here. But they tolerate racism.
"You know, it's hard in this town. If you go to work, you may hear the N-word a few times. And you know what that does: it puts you in a space. They may say certain things, and it will bother me. That's the thing it does, right? It bothers you deep inside. So, what's the first thing you say to yourself? ‘OK, I'm just going to ignore it and just go to work.’ But if you hear it every single day to the point where you’re going to blow up, you're going to be like, ‘You know what, I'm going to quit this job. Don't make no sense to even be here. Because they don't respect me.’ Why should you stay at a place that you're not comfortable in? So now you go to the next place, and it's the same thing.
“I think a lot of people think Black people want to be around that, killing and violence and drugs. That's not true. There are people out there that really are fighting. People assume that we all love it and want to be around it. No, there are people out there fighting. And they are not listening to those people.
“Our hospital up there, they prescribed opioids to people for a long time. They got addicted to it. Now, they go into the hospital, the hospital cuts them off, but the hospital already knows that these drugs are addictive. Now, these people, they're going to look to other places for drugs. So, what's the closest place? Springfield. They do whatever they do with these people out in these other places. Then they bring them back here. Why? Because they recognize the people that are there, gangs or whatever, that there’s a market here, and they start bringing it in. You never hear that it was white people in Bennington looking for those drugs after being addicted. Ask yourself, why would they just stop in little old Bennington? How would they know to come here? With all the small towns that they're passing, why would they just come here? So, all these Black men and people of color are just coming up here and bringing drugs and violence back here, saying it's a safe haven for them to do that. They're saying all these people from Holyoke, Springfield, New York City are coming up here, but not once did you hear about all those people going and bringing them here. Nobody mentions anything about that. We just sit here saying that all these Black people, all these people of color are bringing it in? That Bennington is not the problem. It's them bringing it here. There's a deeper story.
“I think we need new leadership, a new police chief, a new town manager. Let's just start with that. We have had the same town manager for over 30 years. This town is so comfortable with some of these people. It’s like a coach that continues to lose and continues to keep his job. What business do you know that does that? We need real, good paying jobs. When you're not getting the job done, move aside.
"These are hard questions. I don't want to sit here and say that people don't have a problem. But you know, people get hooked on drugs, I get it. At some point, you got to try to help yourself. But some people, they can't do that, right? They need extra help, an extra push. But my thing is, I just don't want you to arrest the problem. We have to send a message that we don't want this kind of stuff, but when you talk about just arresting the drug dealers all the time, it doesn’t give it full justice.
"This is a poor town. There’s not a lot of money. There are not a lot of things to do. These kids, you know, turn to these other things, like vapes and smoking cigarettes and smoking weed because we just need something more to do with them. I just feel like the higher-ups, the people that speak for the town, they got to step up more in terms of having more things to do. I mean, on a racial front, we just need to do anything we can to work a little bit harder on that, to act like they care and want to fix this issue and act like they want to help people.
“My basketball team is called the Bennington Martins, part of the ABA. I brought this team here because I love basketball. I played when I was young. I think it will bring excitement, people coming to the games. It'll help more businesses come in, too. It also might help keep kids out of the streets. It'll keep them occupied. The players come from all over Schenectady, New York, and Vermont. We have one kid from Poultney.
“If a Black kid's family moved to Bennington I would just tell them to keep their eyes open in terms of how people treat you. Don't tolerate any discrimination from anyone because it's going to happen. You're going to get some forms of discrimination living here. We need more people to be involved in what's going on in the neighborhoods, more people that are going to speak up about some of the injustices that's going on.
"I want to say although I went through a lot of problems here, that's part of life. There was a time when I didn't think I was going to make it. There was a time when I felt like nobody cared and nobody wanted to understand what I was going through. But you know, that had to stop with me. I had to pick myself up. The people that were behind me, my wife, my family, those are the people that were really helping me to keep a straight head and stay confident and continue to move on. I've come a long way. I never thought I would be able to do a professional basketball team. I’m doing that. It was scary at first, but I pushed myself past that. There are other parts where I feel like, you know, there's no hope for this town because nobody wants to listen, nobody wants to take heed to the problems of people of color, people that are different.
"Some people might say, ‘Why don’t you just leave if it’s so bad?’ Well, the fact is that I'm an American, and I can live where I want to live. Just because there are issues and problems, that don't mean I stop fighting. I'm just a person that's not going to be OK with whatever you say. I'm not the problem. I can live where I want to live. This is a beautiful state. I like getting up and looking at the mountains. I like getting up and hearing the birds, not being in the city, and not hearing sirens and horns. I'm not going nowhere until I'm ready to go, until I say it's time to go. Until then, I'm just going to keep going.”