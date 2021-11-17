BENNINGTON — Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, applauded a decision by Gov. Phil Scott to expand COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults. Gov. Scott made that announcement on Wednesday.
“We are in full support,” Dobson said. “The data is showing the benefits of boosters. We are at a time when the number of positive cases in our area are increasing.”
The governor said that the state will remove the list of criteria for boosters on its registration website, simplify the registration process and take walk-ins at state-run vaccination clinics as part the universal booster program.
Over the last 30 days, while COVID-19 cases have increased in low-risk age groups, cases have dropped by about 2.5 percent in Vermonters ages 65 and older, Scott said.
"This is evidence that boosters are working to both keep cases lower in the at-risk age groups and, by further protecting the most at risk, they reduce hospitalizations,” the governor said in a written statement. “At this point, we need to shift to getting everyone boosted to help reduce the disruption of higher cases and minimize transmission to at-risk Vermonters, particularly through the winter months.”
Dobson said data from a study in Israel proves that point. He said cases were peaking at about 11,000 per day in Israel at the start of the study; after boosters were made available, the caseload dropped to about 400 per day.
“That’s very promising,” Dobson added.
“We have plenty of booster on hand,” he said. SVMC has administered about 225 boosters per day over the past two weeks, six days per week, “which is a good number for a county our size.”
Dobson said the increasing caseload of COVID-19 cases is concerning, noting that ICUs – including at SVMC – are full, both with COVID and non-COVID cases.
“It really is on the brink. ICU capacity in Vermont is strained,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to have backup plans and redundant plans. We are not at a point where we have to turn people away, but that is what hospitals are worried about.”
Dobson also advised about the testing data: A positive test does not necessarily indicate a person has COVID-19. For example, if a parent has been exposed to a child with COVID, that parent is likely to test positive for the presence of the virus from breathing in the air around that child. But in fact, the parent might not actually have the disease — the “D” in COVID.
For the booster shots, people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible two months after their first dose, and those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible six months after their second dose.
Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas and West Virginia have also expanded booster eligibility to all adults. Maine's governor announced Wednesday that the state was doing the same.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.