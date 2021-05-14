MONTPELIER — Vermont will comply with new federal guidance and eliminate the mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott said Friday.
Complying with that guidance, which says those who have not been vaccinated or those whose vaccination is not yet complete should to continue to wear masks, will be done on the honor system, Scott said during his regular virus briefing.
Scott is also moving up the state's reopening plans by two weeks. Effective Friday, there will no longer be a testing requirement for travel, and capacity limits will increase for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.
"It's time to reward all the hard work you've done over the past 14 months to help make Vermont's pandemic response the best in the country," Scott said.
The state is currently planning to lift all restrictions by July 4, and that date could be moved up if the number of people in Vermont getting vaccinated continues to increase.
Of all Vermonters ages 12 and up, 71.6 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of all Vermonters, 63.2 percent have received at least one dose, Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said.
But Scott said his concern is that the 18- to 29-year-old age group lags in being vaccinated. The health department's vaccine dashboard said Friday that 43 percent of that age group has received at least one dose.
"That's the grouping that we see have not performed as well as they should," Scott said. "We are still watching that."
About 7,300 appointments were made for adolescents ages 12 to 15 on the first day the age group was eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Vermont, officials said Friday.
The state estimates there are about 27,000 people in Vermont in that age group.
"It's amazing when you think about that, over 25 percent have now signed up and that's only after a day," Scott said.
Registration for the age group opened on Thursday, after federal officials cleared the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 to 15.
Vermont is encouraging parents and caregivers to vaccinate the young Vermonters. Parental or caregiver consent is required and can be given when registering online or in-person at a clinic.
Walk-in appointments are available at some locations. To find a walk-in clinic, or to make an appointment, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.