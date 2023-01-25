Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening changing to rain late. Low 32F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.