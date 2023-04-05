BENNINGTON — The Pinsonneault Family is once again holding the annual fundraising dinner on April 28 to benefit Bennington’s Cancer Crusaders, Turning Point Center of Bennington, and Vermont Elks Association State Project Silver Towers Camp for People with Disabilities.
Entree choices are ribeye steak with onion rings and baked potato, and teriyaki chicken with rice pilaf. Dinner includes Eddie P’s Famous Relish Tray.
The price is $30 per person. There are two seating options — 5 to 6:30 p.m., or 7 p.m.; to-go is also available.
Tickets must be pre-purchased and are available seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bennington Lodge of Elks, 125 Washington Avenue. The back entrance is wheelchair accessible.
Relish tray items will be available for purchase the night of the event; dinner purchase is not required. Just stop by the Elks Lodge that evening. Options are pineapple coleslaw, macaroni salad, kidney bean relish for $7 per pint; liver pate is $10 per pint.