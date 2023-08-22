BENNINGTON — A Vermont state trooper who was recently acquitted on simple assault charges for excessive force against a handcuffed man has voluntarily and permanently turned in his Level 3 Certification to be an active police officer in Vermont.
“The request to permanently remove his Level 3 Certification was made June 30,” said Chris Brickell, Deputy Director at the Vermont Criminal Justice Center, the organization that certifies all active police officers. “He is no longer certified as a law enforcement officer, effective immediately after his request.”
The decision by Robert Zink to turn in his certification came just a little over a month after he was exonerated on May 23.
“I’m hoping they’ll reinstate his pay immediately. What the Vermont State Police chooses to do after that, I have no idea,” said David Sleigh, Zink's attorney, immediately following the dismissal of the charges against against his client. “He wants to be a Vermont state trooper, always has."
Zink, a 15-year VSP veteran with no prior excessive force complaints, was charged in 2021 with simple assault for using excessive force in an incident after responding to another trooper’s call for backup to arrest an unruly and intoxicated suspect. The case was dismissed minutes before a jury was set to hear testimony in a two-day trial last May.
An emergency pre-trial motion filed by Sleigh successfully argued that the state had violated discovery, not producing vital Use of Force Reports (UOFR) filled out by the officers involved in the incident on Feb. 23, 2021, that could have potentially exonerated Zink. VSP requires use of Force Reports after any arrest is made where the suspect is non-compliant.
Zink’s attorney said that he had requested that the state produce the reports at several points throughout the case – including after the jury draw on May 2 – only to be told that no UOFRs existed. Sleigh then received the reports from the state at 3:39 p.m. on Friday, May 19, just days before the start of the trial.
“The Court rules that there is no reasonable explanation why the state did not provide this discovery,” Judge McDonald-Cady said at the time. “Proceeding with the trial as scheduled, or delaying it further, would be “prejudicial” to Zink and a violation of his rights.
Christopher W. Campbell of Shaftsbury, then-42, was resisting arrest after Trooper Jeremy Sullivan, who has since resigned for unrelated reasons, suspected Campbell of DUI, according to a police affidavit.
Zink and Trooper David Pfindel responded to Campbell’s driveway to assist Sullivan. The affidavit says that Campbell fought all three troopers as they tried to arrest him. Sullivan described Campbell as feeling no pain and becoming a “monster” and that he was “kicking the (expletive) out of all of us.” A defense attorney for Zink stated that one officer could be heard on body camera footage shouting, “Let go of my taser,” seconds before Zink delivered the punches.
A request for the body camera footage has been filed with the records department of the Department of Public Safety.
Efforts to reach Zink for comment on why he relinquished his certification were unsuccessful as of press time.
In January of 2022, Campbell filed a $25 million lawsuit in U.S. District Court, naming all three troopers – all of the Shaftsbury Barracks at the time – and several other unnamed parties.
Campbell claimed excessive force, denial of timely medical care, failure to intervene, negligence, and assault and battery in his 10-page lawsuit, which had been on hold until Zink’s case was resolved. The Vermont State Police were already dismissed as a defendant. The lawsuit went on to name the State of Vermont as a defendant. The civil case is still pending.