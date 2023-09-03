POWNAL — Vermont State Police are seeking information from the public concerning an overnight burglary last week at Winchester’s Store on Route 7 in Pownal.
Trooper Colin Shepley said police were called to the scene around 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 26 and discovered the store had been forcibly entered at some point during the nighttime hours. He said several items were taken.
Police said anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Shepley of the Shaftsbury State Police barracks at 802-442-5421.