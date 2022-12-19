STAMFORD — A Stamford man escaped serious injury in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the area of Mill Road in Stamford on Saturday night.
According to Vermont State Police, the operator, John Burchard, 26, reportedly lost control because of poor roadway conditions, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and flip over on its driver's side. Burchard was evaluated and cleared by emergency medical personnel at the scene. Burchard was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The roadway was temporarily shut down, while Heartwellville Towing removed Burchard's disabled and damaged vehicle.