WATERBURY — Vermont State Police on Thursday announced an online dashboard showing troopers' use of force from 2018-2020. New annual data will be added to the dashboard each year, the agency said in a statement.
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said that although uses of force are exceedingly rare, occurring in less than one-half of one percent of all incidents involving state police, such instances "are the subject of high public interest and deserve robust transparency.”
The interactive dashboard, Schirling said, allows the VSP to continue its efforts to illuminate the scope of its operations, enhance transparency and provide operational and public safety data to Vermonters.
The law enforcement agency said its troopers use force in approximately 0.3 percent of the incidents they respond to each year.
Schirling said the data has been shared with people such as lawmakers during the past two years. "At this stage in the evolution of our systems, we are now able to publish interactive versions on our website,” he said.
The dashboard was created using data collected by state police. It said the Vermont Agency of Digital Services helped to analyze the data and develop the online tool.
The data can be found at vsp.vermont.gov/public/UOFdata.