MANCHESTER — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead in the snow along Danby Mountain Road on Thursday morning. The deceased was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.
“We are treating this as a homicide,” Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau said late Thursday afternoon at the Manchester police station.
Several miles away, on a remote stretch of the dirt road connecting Dorset and Danby, members of the state police crime scene team were seeking clues as to how the man arrived there, how he died and who might have killed him.
Authorities expected the man’s remains to be transported to the Vermont Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, said Trudeau, the commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division.
The man, apparently in his 20s, was found by a passerby between Scallop Drive and Currier Road, near the Dorset town line, at about 8:45 a.m., Trudeau said. The man was found about 10 feet from the road in the snow, wearing a black puffy winter jacket with red piping, sweatpants and “slide-style” sandals.
It was not immediately clear how long the man had been there, Trudeau said. Nor was there an immediate indication of what kind of gun was used to kill him.
It was too soon to determine whether the man was shot at the scene or if he was shot somewhere else and left by the side of the road, Trudeau said.
Asked when the incident took place, Trudeau said, “If I had to guess, sometime during the night.”
Based on the scene and what authorities knew as of Thursday night, police believed that the killing was an isolated incident, and that the public is not in imminent danger.
The passerby who found the victim called 911 from another location, because there was no available cellphone signal at the scene, Trudeau said.
An officer of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department was the first on the scene and confirmed the man was dead, Trudeau said. Troopers from the Shaftsbury and Rutland barracks arrived and assisted state police detectives, he said.
The remoteness of the crime scene presented challenges to investigators as they raced darkness and a winter storm.
“We have detectives out doing a neighborhood canvass, but it’s kind of difficult to do a normal neighborhood canvass when you’re on Danby Mountain Road. There’s not a lot of houses, but we do the best we can,” Trudeau said.
Police are interested in talking to anybody who may seen or heard something Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, or who might have footage from a security camera on a house or at the end of a driveway, Trudeau said. “A lot of that will be reliant on tips from the public,” he said.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators can call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also can be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division are assisting.
Investigators are also working with the Rutland and Bennington County State’s Attorney’s offices.