DANBY — State police are investigating a suspicious death reported Thursday morning in Danby.
Police were told at about 8:45 a.m. that an adult man was found dead on the side of Danby Mountain Road in between Scallop Drive and Currier Road. First responders found the victim deceased.
Police are working to determine the identity of the victim. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators can call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also can be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.
Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department also responded. Investigators are also working with the Medical Examiner’s Office at the scene.