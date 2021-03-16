DANBY — Vermont State Police said a woman died on Route 7 on Monday evening after she apparently jumped from her mother’s moving vehicle.
Emergency responders were called at 5:42 p.m. to the scene at 615 Route 7, just south of White’s Fuel, and found Sarah E. Smiley, 34, of Bennington, in the road with critical injuries. Smiley was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a press release issued by Trooper Eric Jakubowski and Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan, Smiley’s mother, Elizabeth Kurman, 63, of Bennington was driving north in a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7 when Smiley opened the door and “intentionally exited the vehicle.”
Police said there was no crash.
Police are investigating the speed at which the Jeep was traveling.
Smiley’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a manner and cause of death.
“The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide,” police said.
While investigating the incident, police spoke with Kurman, who displayed signs of impairment. Kurman was subsequently charged with suspicion of driving under the influence and ordered to appear at 10 a.m. April 5 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.
Northshire Rescue Squad was at the scene and LifeNet helicopter out of New York was dispatched but canceled while en route. It was originally reported that DHART out of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was on scene, but DHMC officials said DHART was not dispatched.
Route 7 was closed in both directions for about four hours and traffic was detoured around the scene as the VSP Field Force, Criminal Division and Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the scene.
Ken Abbott, chief of the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department, said the department had about a dozen members and four trucks at the scene handling traffic and assisting. Abbot said personnel returned to the station after 10 p.m.
If you are struggling, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-8255, Vermont Peer Support Line — (call or text) 833-888-2557, or dial 2-1-1 to find mental health services in your area.