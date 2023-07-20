BENNINGTON — The Vermont State Police has finished its investigation into the two-vehicle crash that led to the death of Manchester resident and celebrated stage and screen actor Treat Williams.
Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, told Vermont News & Media that VSP completed its investigation and forwarded the results to the office of Bennington State's Attorney Erica Marthage.
Ultimately, Marthage's office will determine if any criminal charges will be brought in the crash that occurred just before 5 p.m. on Monday, June 12, which caused injuries that proved fatal.
Marthage was out of the office on Thursday and did not return email or voice mail messages seeking comment.
State police finished their investigation of the crash earlier this month, Silverman said.
In a news release issued the day after the crash, state police said a southbound 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Pownal, attempted to turn left into the parking lot of Long Trail Auto just before 5 p.m. on June 12.
At the time, police said the investigation showed the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda motorcycle operated by Williams.
Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle, sustaining critical injuries. He was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, where he died later that night.
Williams' death shook residents of Manchester, where he was respected as a generous man who befriended neighbors and offered rides in his beloved plane to numerous non-profit fundraising campaigns. Many expressed deep sympathies for his wife, Pam, and the couple's two children.
In the days following his death, people from all walks of life said Williams treated others with kindness and respect, and did not expect special treatment despite his fame.
A prolific actor, Williams first starred on Broadway in "Grease" before earning leading parts in film, including lead roles in Milos Forman's screen adaptation of "Hair" and Sidney Lumet's "Prince of the City."
His television credits included a television adaptation of "A Streetcar Named Desire," leading roles in "Everwood" and "Chesapeake Shores," and lead roles in a pair of holiday specials in 2020. He had recently appeared as a recurring character in the CBS drama "Blue Bloods."
Williams also performed in Dorset Theatre Festival's production of David Mamet's "American Buffalo," in 2017. At the time of his death, he was working with the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage in Wilton, N.Y., on a one-man show about the Civil War general and 18th President of the United States.
A Connecticut native, Williams had first come to Southern Vermont with his family for ski trips. Later in life, he visited with his wife Pam, eventually purchasing the family home on North Road. The Williams family moved to Manchester full-time in 2008, and the actor often posted photos of his rural life on social media.