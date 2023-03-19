Ski resorts and their guests are smiling over the sudden inundation of snow this month.
“And that’s why they call it Miracle March,” Stratton Mountain Resort said via Facebook. “All we can say is WOW.”
The resort thanked “Mother Nature” as it picked up more than 40 inches from the storm. Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager, called conditions “unreal.”
“Getting late season snow will surely help the snowpack, and it will surely help to not only extend the length of the season, but also the quality,” he said. “Right now, the mountain is 100 percent open and it’s the middle of March. The trails are edge to edge, the glades are deep, and the snowpack is at it’s season’s best, with 56 inches so far in March.”
Kimiecik said the resort was able to open on time both days of the storm, the parking lots were drivable and there was more than enough parking considering the amount of snow removal that had to be done.
Mount Snow reported 48 inches had fallen at the ski resort since the start of the storm.
“Snow totals were pretty massive,” said Joe Healy, communications manager at Vail Resorts.
He noted chairlifts were on wind hold at times during the storm.
In a mountain report Thursday morning, Mount Snow suggested guests “thank a plow operator, thank anyone with a shovel, thank a groomer, thank a lift operator, thank a lift mechanic, thank a patroller, thank ... everyone for their huge efforts to clear these insane 48 inches of snow.”
Bromley Mountain Ski Resort reported the storm brought in a total of between 36 to 38 inches of snow.
“This will certainly help us stay open longer as long as the weather continues to cooperate,” said Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at Bromley. “The large amount of snow comes with some challenges as well, such as employees getting to the mountain, digging guests’ cars out of the parking lot, and making sure that all walkways are cleared and safe. Luckily, we have a very dedicated group of employees who battled the elements and made it so that we can ski/ride and enjoy the fresh powder for the last couple of days.”
Magic Mountain lost power at one point, according to a Facebook post.
“Thanks to all who got us ready and those who came and hit the super deep this morning until about noon,” the resort said Wednesday. “There’s more to get tomorrow now … and into the weekend with 3 feet of snow!”
Magic dubbed the weather event the “March Madness Storm.”
“The past couple of days have been DEEP,” Killington Resort said via Facebook. “You had to ski it to believe it.”
Jay Peak Resort reported the snow had taken out its phones.
“Over a foot of dense snow has dropped and there’s no end in sight,” the resort said Wednesday via Facebook, advising guests to email if they needed to communicate.