MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for July. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for July was 1.8 percent. This reflects a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 63.9 percent in July, an increase of one-tenth of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate.
“As Vermont continues with recovery efforts, the data released today adds some initial perspective to the overall magnitude of the disasters," said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. "The monthly numbers show a decrease of 1,700 jobs in July in the Accommodation & Food Services industry. The weekly reports showing unemployment insurance claims level activity also provide a partial picture of the economic disruption with claims levels 50 percent higher this summer when compared to last summer.
"The Department understands that individuals and businesses have been tremendously impacted by the floods. Please visit the Department’s website to learn about our services or for information on Disaster Unemployment Assistance: https://labor.vermont.gov/dua," Harrington said.