MONTPELIER — Pro-life Vermonters plan to march on the Statehouse steps Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Capitol Plaza with pro-life guest speakers.
The featured speaker will be Savannah Craven, Northeast Field Operations Coordinator for Students for Life. Craven grew up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and attended the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in New York City, where she majored in Musical Theater. Her work includes starting new pro-life groups at high school and college campuses, reviving existing groups, and encouraging students to become pro-life leaders.
Over the past two years, Craven has gained a following through social media content on her TikTok, as well as for Students for Life and Live Action. She represents Turning Point USA and BLEXIT America. She has participated in protests and rallies and deployment trips with Students for Life Action.