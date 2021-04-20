Reaction to the guilty verdict on all charges in the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin came in to the Banner from the Vermont Branches of the NAACP and several state officials on Tuesday. Here is a roundup of these statements:
Steffen Gillom, president of the Windham chapter of the NAACP, and Mia Schultz, President of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP:
"We observed a modern-day lynching and we are pleased that it would appear that justice has been served on this case but, make no doubt, the story is far from over. We still need to see official sentencing that reflects the nature of this verdict.
"The same way a reasonable police officer would never suffocate an unarmed man to death, a reasonable justice system would recognize its roots in white supremacy and end qualified immunity. Police are here to protect, not lynch. We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe. The chapter on Derrick Chauvin may be closed, but the fight for police accountability and respect for Black lives is far from over.
"We are witnessing and also a part of a reckoning that changes the conversation about who gets justice in this country and who does not. It's time to use this momentum to restructure our future!
"For both President Mia Schultz and Steffen Gillom of the Rutland and Windham Area Branches this is personal, we pray for peace and basic recognition that our lives matter.
"We would also like to especially thank Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis branch of the NAACP for her courage in pursuing justice for George Floyd and his loved ones.
"We are done dying."
-----
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott:
“George Floyd’s death was a tragedy, and although today’s verdict brings some justice, there is still so much more work to achieve a truly just society.
“We cannot treat the racism that led to Mr. Floyd’s murder as if it is a single, uncomfortable and rare event. We must acknowledge that, over many generations, systemic racism was built into our social systems, our economic systems and everything in between.
“We’re not immune to it in Vermont and it will take our nation, and our state, years of committed work to achieve real and lasting equality for every American. Let’s use this moment to acknowledge the scope of the challenge and recommit to the work of building an equitable country. This is our obligations as citizens, as we pursue a more perfect union.”
-----
Vermont Lt. Governor Molly Gray:
“While today’s verdict marks a moment of accountability, the verdict neither solves police violence in America, nor brings George Floyd back to his family or loved ones.
"This is not the end but the beginning of a long path of police reform, criminal justice reform and collective efforts to root out systemic racism across our country.
"Last June, Floyd’s young daughter, Gianna, proudly declared, ‘Daddy changed the world.’ She is right. I draw hope from the millions of Americans, including the thousands of Vermonters, who have protested, marched and spoken up this past year against systemic racism in our communities and institutions. We cannot stop speaking up and speaking out. It’s up to all of us to continue this work towards justice.
"This evening, my heart goes out to the Floyd family, the greater Minneapolis community, and all those in Vermont and across our country who have been deeply impacted by this trial.”
-----
U.S Sen. Patrick Leahy:
“Justice has been served. As a former prosecutor I know well that officers of the law have the incredibly important and difficult job of keeping our communities safe, but in so doing they cannot be above the law. Murder is murder, and the police badge must never serve as a shield against accountability for those who commit it. Derek Chauvin received a fair trial and a jury of his peers has found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He will now face the consequences of committing this crime.
“George Floyd is yet another unarmed black man whose life was unjustifiably ended at the hands of police officers who have sworn an oath to protect and serve all members of the American public. While nothing can bring Mr. Floyd back, I pray that this verdict gives his family, his loved ones, and the all who are closely watching this case a sense that the American legal system can render real justice. For George Floyd, I hope we all now can take the breath that was denied him, to recommit ourselves to addressing the racial injustices that have plagued our nation for far too long.”
-----
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders:
“The jury's verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. The trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us. It was a manifestation of a system that callously devalues the lives of Black people. Our struggle now is about justice—not justice on paper, but real justice in which all Americans live their lives free of oppression. We must boldly root out the cancer of systemic racism and police violence against people of color.”
-----
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch:
"This verdict is a relief. My hope is that George Floyd’s loved ones receive some comfort in this verdict, but it will not bring him back into their lives. George Floyd was publicly murdered on camera for the world to see, and after too many Black men suffering the same fate at the hands of law enforcement, our justice system has finally offered some measure of accountability by holding Officer Chauvin responsible for the murder he committed.
"The horrific evidence of this crime was beamed across the world and was there for all of us to see. It was there to see for the bystanders who tried to intervene. It was there to see for the police officials who testified against Officer Chauvin. And it was there to see for the jury who delivered this verdict. We all saw Officer Chauvin, who, with his hands resting nonchalantly in his pockets, spent more than nine long minutes brutally murdering Mr. Floyd as he pleaded for his life.
"This verdict is an important step for our country as we wrestle with centuries of injustice. But there is so much more work to do in our communities, in the halls of Congress, and in each of our lives to build a society free of bigotry and inequality. We all must commit to do the work, every day."
-----
Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski:
“Today, the jury came to the same conclusion we have long known in our hearts and minds, Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in a senseless, brutal, and avoidable manner. The justice system in our country continues to fail our BIPOC communities in so many ways, and while this verdict brings a sliver of closure to this tragedy, it does not change the fact that a life was lost and people across the country continue to question whether or not they are safe in their own communities. We have a tremendous amount of work ahead of us to dismantle systemic racism, create true equity in this country, and build a society where all persons are treated justly and can live without fear.”
-----
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan:
“I join the voices of many Americans today in thanking the jury for their service and, like millions of Americans, I am grateful that there was accountability for George Floyd’s murder. But the work for justice continues. I stand in solidarity with people across the country who are fighting to bring equity and fairness to the justice system.
“George Floyd should be alive today. He deserved to be treated with respect and fairness, especially by a member of law enforcement. We must continue to address and combat systemic racism in all spheres of this country, especially within our criminal justice system. And we must listen to and hold up the voices and experiences of the BIPOC community.
“I remain committed to working toward systemic change to make Vermont a more fair and equitable place for all.”