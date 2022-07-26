Wondering about that disk hovering in the air?
Vermont ranks as the second most likely state to spot a UFO, with about 88 sightings per 100,000 residents. And, according to the team at Im-a-puzzle.com — which analyzed data from the National UFO Reporting Center — July ranks as the best month to spot a UFO, with 603 reports filed during this month on average.
Vermont ranks top in New England, ahead of Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts for UFO reports as a proportion of its population. Washington has been revealed as the UFO hotspot of America, with 88.03 sightings per 100,000 residents — the most out of any state.
One of the state’s first recorded sightings occurred in 1961 above East Mountain, in which personnel at North Concord Air Force Station reported a strange object that remained stationary in the sky for 18 minutes. Some believe this was related to the Barney and Betty Hill purported alien abduction that took place in New Hampshire on the same evening, according to the analysis report.
Im-a-puzzle.com also looked at the number of sightings that were reported each month worldwide since the year 2000, to find the best month to spot a UFO.