The merger between Vermont PBS and Vermont Public Radio has become official, the organizations announced on Friday. The boards of directors first announced their intention to merge last September.
The organization will launch its new name, mission, vision and brand identity in early 2022. No staff positions were eliminated as a result of the merger, the organization said, and the organizations will maintain their their former headquarters in Winooski and Colchester, with shared staffing.
"Viewers of Vermont PBS and listeners to VPR will continue to enjoy their favorite programs, and over time, programming and services will expand as a result of this change," PBS and VPR said in a press release.
“Together, we can reach out to new audiences, so we live up to our vision of being a place for everyone,” CEO Scott Finn said in a statement. “This merger allows us to expand our offerings while continuing the services our existing supporters depend on every day.”
Finn will lead the new, integrated organization alongside COO Steve Ferreira. Nicole Junas Ravlin chairs the new board of directors, and Marguerite Dibble is vice chair.
“This past year has really demonstrated how much the community relies on us to share the arts, news, education, culture, local storytelling, and create connections,” Junas Ravlin said. “It’s never been more important to strengthen public media.”
A new leadership team, composed of executives from both of the legacy organizations, has been named, and the staff has been reorganized into teams with a focus on service, inclusion and community engagement.
“We’ll still offer our audience all the programs they know and love, and those offerings will grow. We’ll be doing a lot of listening and learning, to understand the needs of the community, as we make plans for the future,” said Finn.
The FCC approved the merger in December.
More information is at https://www.vermontpbs.org/ and https://www.vpr.org/.