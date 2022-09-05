When my teenage son and I walked into the living room of the estate sale, a man wove his way through the crowd toward us.
“Need to borrow your son,” he said, “Won’t take long.” And he bustled off.
“Go with him,” I said, over my son’s sputtering. He hesitated and sped after. Moments later, the man emerged, carrying a large rolled carpet, my son holding up the back, making a giant caterpillar with human front and rear. They disappeared outside, and soon my son returned.
After collecting a lamp, a small table and other odds and ends, I sought out the man, my son standing alongside.
“How much for all this?” The man leaned his shock of dark brown hair toward my collection, and then peered at me through thick glasses. “All of it — $10 for me, and $10 for the muscle there.” He turned to my son. “Thanks. Couldn’t have done it without you.”
That man was Bob Burgess who, with his wife Vicki, owned Bob Burgess Estate Sales. At previous sales Bob was always gruffly friendly, darting among bargain hunters with the urgency of a man who had lost his wallet. He was a wealth of knowledge, dating a tallboy to the Federalist period here, over there identifying cherry wood under that dark finish.
On Jan. 16, a brain aneurysm took the life of Bob Burgess.
Stories of Bob must fill many homes in the area. As one who saw just a sliver of his life, I can only imagine how his cruel silencing at 62 touched those closest to him and spread through the community. At his memorial service, the two words that came up during sales echoed among those attending, “Where’s Bob?”
Ironically, his business — estate sales — implies transition, a family moving from a place, a couple separating from each other, on rare occasions a death.
I sought out Vicki Burgess, the calm center of Hurricane Bob. A native Californian, she and Bob met in Virginia. The two came to Vermont to support Bob’s aging father living in Arlington. They opened a consignment shop in Manchester, partly drawn to a business model that required little overhead to get started. Neither had a background in antiques. From the start Vicki and Bob had a partnership. While Vicki may have kept the books and Bob may have been “the maestro — the guy in the top hat spinning plates,” they talked through pricing and staging and matters invisible to most customers. A dozen years ago a client came to them, insisting that the store was inadequate for selling all of her items: they needed to organize an estate sale.
That first sale went well, others followed, and they jumped to the estate sale business. For buyers, the sales “are like a treasure hunt for grown-ups,” says Vicki. The estate sales also provide a bridge: many sellers are second home owners. The sales link them to many locals, slowly and subtly blending the styles of both.
There is a familiar rhythm for the sales. An initial meeting with the homeowner determines the terms, timeline and type of sale (one-, two- or three-day public sale; private sale; dealer sale). Then the crew comes in: Jessica Van Der Kern, a photographer and social media wiz, knows antiques and jewelry, and ran her own florist and gift shop for years; Ashley Castle, who runs an eBay shop, specializes in clothing, dishes, books, and ephemera; Jennifer Pascal specializes in country primitive furniture and runs her own staging company — hired this summer by Martha Stewart to stage her charity estate sale; Laura Yanne has collaborated with local artists and gallery owners to prepare showings.
Vicki and the crew survey the items for sale — even sifting through those marked trash (which once yielded a Roman coin). Then they begin staging. (Surprise: Pre-sale, all estate sale homes aren’t candidates for House Beautiful.) They price items, fine tuning throughout staging and photographing. Images go on social media. Bright red signs appear marking the route to the sale. Buyers appear — at 3 a.m. or even earlier, sometimes. At 7:30 or so, Vicki hands out numbers. At 8:30 (usually) the first 20 burst through the door. The friendly women who greet bargain hunters and settle up on purchases make the experience as effortless as a ballet routine, belying the sheer effort and expertise to get there.
Vicki sums up the process this way: “First, it was someone's home. Now it's a shop. After the sale, it will be empty,” a blank canvas for those moving in. In short, “That's what we do.”
Moments over the years stand out: the Picasso Bob and Vicki discovered at the back of the cleaned-out wine cellar, swooped up belatedly by the caretaker; the boisterous young men who bought a stuffed mountain lion. (Whatever did they do with it?) Often homeowners have been buyers at previous sales, so the Burgess team isn’t surprised to discover a primitive cabinet or those Limoges plates coming once again to market, recycling that implies a depth of feeling behind it. Vicki knew the previous owners, heard them talk about a child drawing at that table, saw a young family buy the table and now sees that table go back on the market. Who will buy it and what memories might they make with it?
Seeing those threads of community — invisible to most of us — seems at the heart of Vicki’s optimistic outlook. When I ask if buyers and sellers are at odds in estate business, she emphasizes the harmony of meeting in the middle. Vicki and her team expertly gauge what the market will bear. The seller wants to sell; a buyer appears; a deal ensues. All are satisfied.
This sense of community also pulled Vicki through when Bob died. If necessary, she and Bob had each wanted the other to continue. What sustained Bob and Vicki was their love for each other, rippling out to the comradery of their crew, rippling out to their faithful followers and even the casual drop-ins.
Once when a buyer at a sale discovered that that day was Vicki and Bob’s anniversary, the buyer rushed out and returned with a sheet cake, which Vicki and Bob shared with everyone there. Coming across the event by chance, a visitor from New Jersey said, “You people in Vermont sure do a sale differently.”
Going forward, Vicki and her crew of Jess, Ashley, Jennifer, and Laura prepare as they have done over the years. At the sales themselves, they all are stepping forward more. And the person at the center is confidently responding to the question, “Where’s Vicki?”