MANCHESTER — In October 2005, Vermont Kitchen Supply in Manchester was set to move from its old spot to what is now Vermont Bowl Mill on Main Street — a distance of a couple hundred yards. Not that far — but with a large inventory and small staff, owner Kerry Mackinnon thought the move would take a week or 10 days.
On the day of the move, something remarkable happened.
Dozens and dozens of friends from businesses across the Northshire trickled in, until more than a hundred people came to carry frying pans and knives, wine glasses and plates and tablecloths — her entire inventory. People from Mountain Goat, the bookstore, even friends from out of state pushed shopping carts from Shaw’s, chocked full of merchandise. Rachel’s cafe (where Moonwink is now) sent over food to feed everyone. A friend built a knife case.
The line of humanity continued, hour after hour and picked up the next day, on a mission to help her open her store.
And instead of closing the store for a week, the move took just two days.
The timing was crucial. At the new store, the rent doubled, so opening quickly meant a huge sigh of relief.
The move and outpouring of support followed a traumatic moment in Kerry’s life. Only weeks before, her chocolate lab woke up lame. After a trip to the vet, Kerry was massaging the dog’s hind leg when he lashed out and bit Kerry. The bite took away part of her nose and tissue from the side of her face.
During the move, she was forced to wear a mask. Now, some 20 surgeries later, she jokes that she was a pre-COVID trendsetter. Such a horrific accident “changes what you look like,” says Kerry now, “but it doesn’t change who you are.”
The community of Manchester knew who Kerry was and rose up to support her.
In hindsight, her early life seems the perfect training for her success in Vermont Kitchen Supply, now in its 22nd year of business.
Her parents were restaurant owners on Long Island, but her father, a professional chef, pulled up stakes and brought the family to live in a log cabin in Manchester and raise goats and chickens.
Kerry attended Manchester Middle and Elementary School, Burr and Burton Academy and St. Michael’s College in Colchester, but fled the state after. She calls that period of her life “nomadic” — she lived in Seneca Falls and Syracuse, N.Y., Colorado, the Gulf of Mexico, Cape Cod.
“But no place felt like home,” she says now. So she returned to Vermont, which needs only an ocean to be perfect. “If we could just chop off New Hampshire …” she suggests, with a laugh.
Once back here, she was a “wild child” waiting on tables at Mistral’s and Sirloin Saloon. She credits getting sober in 1988 as being a turning point allowing her to “appreciate what I have” — her friends, her sense of community, her life in a beautiful place.
She started working at Vermont Country Store, eventually becoming a buyer, scouring the country on buying trips. When her boss changed, though, conditions became intolerable and she (and others) left.
She put together a business plan for a kitchen store and went to three banks with the same proposition: She’d go with the first bank who funded her. While two offered strings attached and made demands, Bank of Bennington offered a simple “yes” and she was up and running with the Vermont Kitchen Supply.
Her start in 2001 was touch and go. She thought then, “I can’t eat beans any more.” The store had little on-site space, so she relied on storage units and a catalog of just what product was where. She and her staff would scramble to locate a product and then run over to get it out of storage. She looked enviously at her neighbor’s store, the capacious Manchester Sport Shop.
“If you ever want to sell, let me know,” she told the owner.
And years later after his sporting goods faced stiff competition around town, he did.
Now, that space has become her store’s home. She moved one last time, from the place volunteers helped her move into to the spot she’s in today.
Vermont — Individuals and CommunityVermonters are “private — and that’s got some negative perception around it — but I see it more as being respectful” toward others. Kerry believes in “the power of a small gesture. You make sure that you are showing up for someone else.”
Further, she believes that businesses and the Manchester community are interdependent.
“In order to be successful ... in order for this community to be successful and vibrant … every single one of these little businesses needs to be successful and healthy,” she says. “You can’t reap the rewards and not give back.” That means volunteering for nonprofits, which for Kerry is the Community Food Cupboard.
She is central to a little community — the Female Business Owners of Manchester (F-BOMS). She created a text group for Zippy Chicks, New Morning Health Food, Red Rooster Cafe, Mother Myrick’s, Mountain Goat, Al Ducci’s, Willoughby’s Depot Eatery.
Women in the group send texts on matters large and small, offering updates and support. Someone might need credit card paper or medium bags.
“We have each other’s back,” she says.
Talk to Kerry about Manchester over the decades, and you’ll hear of bygone businesses and figures (George Breen, Pearl Buck’s foundation partner who helped start Stratton and patented the tubing systems now commonly used to collect maple syrup; Gooseberry, a smaller scale kitchen store, modeled on one in New York City; Rolling in the Dough Bakery, where Nature’s Way is now). Ticking off these figures and businesses underscores how transitory parts of a community can be.
The CaminoHer next challenge will take her out of the country with her husband Barclay to finish a 500 mile pilgrimage in Spain. She completed 400 miles of the Camino de Santiago, averaging 23 miles a day carrying a 28-pound backpack, staying in albergues, rustic hostels for pilgrims. She and Barclay started in Southern France, hiked across the Pyrenees, and across northern Spain. However, “at mile 400, I broke my foot,” Kerry reports, “so I had to come off the trail.”
Disappointed, she is determined to finish. At the end of April, she will return. To the 100 miles remaining, she’s adding another 65 miles to include a traditional hike to the sea to fetch a seashell, the historical proof of having completed the pilgrimage (for any skeptics at home). With a lighter backpack and fewer miles per day, she’s confident of completing the pilgrimage.
She will be accomplishing a personal mission, but also a pilgrimage larger than herself. She will be part of a long line of humanity walking this trail, connecting people and place over time — in that way, not unlike that line of people from Manchester on a mission years ago to help one of their own open a store in a new place.