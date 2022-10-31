MANCHESTER — Right up front, Jamie Greene says, “I’ve been an outlaw.”
He’s not talking about bank robbing, but flouting hunting laws. He might be an odd choice for a column focusing on a quintessential Vermont sport.
“Back then it was fun,” he says, thinking of a time decades past. He was thrilled at the idea of not getting caught. He’d shoot deer at night. Sometimes he “wouldn’t tag ’em, sometimes I’d report ’em shot in the day. … I went many years doing it. It wasn’t so much a game — but [night is] when the big bucks come out.”
It was a tradition: the night before hunting season opened, Greene and his buddies would ride around and if they saw something, they’d shoot at it.
Hunting is a part of the state’s heritage and identity. Chris Saunders, a project director at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, sent me a passel of statistics establishing that interest in hunting is holding steady. In 2021, the department issued 82,645 hunting licenses, a total that includes nonresidents, hunting and fishing licenses, and lifetime and permanent license holders who validated their licenses, for free, for the year.
Although this is a decline from 2020, that year’s numbers surged because of COVID; 2022 numbers are trending close to those of 2019. He estimates that participation in the state was 12 percent, when looking at 2020 census numbers, roughly the same over the decade (11 percent in 2010). However, numbers have declined since 1990 (16 percent) and 2000 (14 percent).
That decline might be tied to the aging population. Compared to other states, Saunders says, “None of us can compete” with, say, North Dakota in participation, but east of the Mississippi, we are around the rate of Maine — in short, roughly 10th among states in participation rates. So while there might be hints of declining participation, it remains a part of the state’s identity. Even die-hard liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders has said that hunting is “part of the culture of the state of Vermont …, and I believe in that culture.”
Thinking about Jamie Greene’s life as a hunter (and outlaw) might give insight into the sport’s appeal.
Greene rattled off a list of times he fought the warden and the warden won, speeding up narratives with “long story short” and “yadda yadda yadda.” He took a young family friend shooting during youth season, but didn’t get permission to hunt on private land. (When state Game Warden Travis Buttle appeared and cited law, “Long Story Short” Jamie Greene wound up with a fine, doubled for being on youth weekend.)
Another occasion, after answering a fire call (these days, he’s Manchester Fire Department first assistant chief), he bagged a “big seven-pointer” at dawn, but since he had no license, had his wife take the tag (report the kill). The police found out, “yadda yadda yadda,” and his nemesis Buttle called him in late at night. Greene argued to no avail.
“I was two months from getting my license back.” Now, another 20 point violation. “Had to go to this class again” to re-learn hunting ethics.
About this time his 8-year-old son, Houghton, completed hunting training and got his first license. Since Greene’s ability to get a license had been revoked, “my stepfather brought [Houghton] out” for youth weekend. Greene realized that “I don’t want him to follow in my footsteps.”
Last year, with fines paid and license restored, Greene took his son out to practice shooting off Danby Mountain Road, where the pits are. Houghton had been using a single-shot .243, and shooting well, but he then tried his uncle’s .30-06 (or .308 — Greene isn’t sure). Houghton fired and “took the scope to the face.” The shot’s recoil caused the gun’s scope to hit him hard in the forehead: “That kinda’ traumatized him.” His desire to shoot drained.
Now, with a valid license and a changed outlook, Greene was faced with the prospect that his son wouldn’t hunt with him. A gun shop owner had a solution, but, of course, it would cost money: a tripod. Houghton agreed to try. At a shooting spot, with the gun firmly clamped on the tripod to avert recoil, Houghton fired. Once. And again. And again. After a few shots, Greene had him focus on a target, and now he was an entirely different kid.
“He’d shoot 10 boxes if he could …,” Greene says. Off the tripod, “he was pounding the target like nobody’s business. I had no doubt that he could hit a deer.”
Soon after, Greene and Houghton went out to West Pawlet — in daylight, during the season, to hunt on land — with owner’s permission. He and his son sat in one spot for an hour, then, with Houghton getting antsy, they drove their side-by-side toward a wood break.
Suddenly, Houghton said, “Dad, there’s a spikehorn,” a young deer that only young hunters can shoot at.
“This brush is thicker ’an hell. And I’m lookin’ and I say, ‘Where?’”
Despite his son’s pointing, Greene couldn’t see it himself. Still, he said, “Shoot it!”
They got down off the side-by-side, crept up the trail, got into position, but after setting up — no tripod in sight — and not having a clear shot, his son inched forward, got to an “opening, and he shoots it, and the deer drops, right in its tracks. Then I saw it.” His son was 10. “I was blown away.”
Of course, Greene had other hunting tales. On opening day 20 minutes into the season, he bagged an eight-pointer, 156 pounds. He was “beyond excited.” Shooting a deer this quickly was like something from a TV show, he thought. Houghton, though, was in bed. When shown Facetime images of the deer, he said, “Oh, I wish I’d gone.” Of course, Greene had, too, but on that occasion his sleepy self won out.
“I could care less if I shoot another one,” Greene says. “I’m here for him.”
Later, after tagging it, he hung it up in a tree, head facing down (“‘cause that’s what us Vermonters do — pull ‘um up and hang ’um in trees”). Later, he’ll freeze the meat and eat it over several months.
He told me about trackers — dogs and their handlers provided by the state to find wounded deer. He mentioned passing up shots that he feared would only wing a deer, and that he does not hunt bears, since he’s “not a big fan of bear meat.” Hunting an animal should lead to food, Greene notes.
Asked to state the appeal of hunting, Greene cites the peace and quiet of being in nature, the” thrill of seeing the deer come up,” reading subtle markings in the snow to sense a deer’s direction.
Hunting is “in my blood,” and he notes “my whole family hunted. Well, all the men did.”
He cites the camaraderie of the sport and believes that survival skills in the woods suggest “how to be a man.” His lawless past hints at another aspect present in the state — the urge to push ideas of freedom right up to borders and maybe over them.
Now he’s pulled back, eager to teach his son the right way to hunt so that, in turn, he might pass that along to the next generation.