BERLIN — The state of Vermont will open on Tuesday a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Londonderry at Neighborhood Connections to help survivors of last week's floods navigate the recovery process.
Centers opened in Barre and Ludlow over the weekend.
"The resource centers ... serve as a one-stop location where the public and private organizations can come together to provide assistance to those who've been affected by the disasters," said Jenney Samuelson, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services during a briefing on Monday morning. "The resource centers provide ... meals and water from the Red Cross, cleaning kits, assistance in finding and navigating federal and state resources, mental health and basic medical services along with other services."
More sites will be opening around the state, she said.
Neighborhood Connections is located at 5700 Vermont Route 100. The resource center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
More information on resources for people affected by flooding can be found at https://vem.vermont.gov/flood.
"Our hearts go out to those who lost or sustained damage to their homes and businesses due to the weather events over the past week," said Samuelson.
She also thanked the state staffers and volunteers who have put in "countless hours to ensure the safety and well being of Vermonters across the state as we continue to respond to the ongoing weather events."
Samuelson noted that there are more than 1,000 shelter beds available and that only about 60 of them are in use.
"There's significant shelter capacity and we hope that people will take advantage of this resource across the state," she said.
To find a shelter, she said, call 211 or visit redcross.org.
Families with children can receive up to 84 days in a hotel through the Department of Children and Families general assistance program by calling 1-800-775-0506.
For those who are food insecure, food shelves can be located by visiting vtfoodbank.org or by calling 1-800-585-2265.
There are also resources available through Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Medicaid.
"In addition to food and shelter, we're hearing that Vermonters are struggling with their health care and prescription medications across the state," said Samuelson.
For assistance, call Vermont Health Connect at 855-899-9600 or visit info.healthconnect.vermont.gov/contact.
There is also the impact on those who have increased their workloads to provide for those affected by the flooding, which includes first responders and caregivers.
"As a result, we're seeing an increase in need of mental health supports," said Samuelson. "If people are struggling, I would strongly encourage them to call 988 or to text 741741 for help. Additionally, there's peer supports to help with mental health. And they can either call or text 833-888-2557."
Michael Harrington, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, said his staff is working to expedite services to those who might have lost a job due to the flooding.
"If someone's place of employment is closed, and they are not working, they're more than likely eligible for unemployment insurance benefits right out of the gate," he said. For more information, call 877-214-3330.
An online application process will go live on Wednesday, he said.
"I'm encouraging as many of those people who can to wait until then to complete the online application so we don't overrun our call center where folks are waiting in the queue for hours on end or they just can't get through at all," said Harrington.
There is also the disaster unemployment assistance program for folks who may not qualify for traditional unemployment assistance, he said.
"This event has had a significant impact on those who lost their homes and businesses," said Samuelson.
Those with private insurance and encouraged to contact their providers, she said.
Chelsey Smith, the FEMA individual assistance branch director, said the Individuals and Households Program can provide financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.
Through the Public Assistance Program, FEMA provides supplemental federal grant assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the restoration of disaster damaged publicly owned facilities and certain non-profit organizations.
"FEMA inspectors will be out to look at properties and gather information about the damages," said Smith.
Loans are available to businesses, homeowners and renters through the federal Small Business Administration, with rates as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.5 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration number 18016.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Other resources will be coming from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and through the Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund, which has been established to provide grants to small businesses in the wake of the storm. The Vermont Community Foundation has also opened the Vermont Flood Response and Recovery Fund of 2023.
"Our agency will continue to work as hard as we can to try to fill gaps because we know that we need our businesses in our communities and in our downtowns," said Lindsay Kurrle, the secretary of ACCD.
Farmers who suffered losses are being supported by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets in partnership with the USDA, said Anson Tebbetts, secretary of the agency.